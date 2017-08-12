The definitive order of Harry Potter books from 'least best' to 'absolute best'.

Let me premise this by making something very clear.

There are no BAD Harry Potter books. Only great ones, and slightly less but still exceptionally great ones.

Aaand as with everything else creative, what is ‘the best’ is completely subjective.

That said, I firmly believe I have deduced the definitive Harry Potter book order. Having read these literary works of art several times over each, I feel I'm qualified to comment on such important subject matter.

While discussing my findings on FaceTime with my partner, it occurred to me that maybe - just maybe - not everyone will agree with me. Nevertheless, I shall persevere.

Here is my best Harry Potter book order from least best, to the best.

7. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

There's a number of reasons why J.K Rowling's third book in the Harry Potter series is the one I find hardest to pick up.

To be honest, I'm not much of a time travelling fan - that is just far too stressful for my tastes.

The unusual amount of pages dedicated to Buckbeak also gripes me, as I'm more of a fan of human/muggle related drama.

LISTEN: Stuck for a new book to read? Check out Mamamia Out Loud's recommendations (post continues after audio...)

6. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

In the Order of the Phoenix (book five), things get just a bit too real.

Coming straight off its predecessor's abruptly dark ending, the fifth book in the series takes a more sinister turn, which can be jarring after dealing with Harry's comparatively lighter issues in the first four novels.

Also don't appreciate Sirius being dangled in front of poor Harry like a carrot, only to be taken away. Not cool.

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The Chamber of Secrets (book two) gave us readers the first look into the effed up circumstances that lead Tom Riddle a.k.a. VOLDEMORT to become the vengeful crackpot he is.

While I love the plot structure's complexity, the main characters haven't yet hit puberty at that point, hence it's missing that teen angsty, sexual tension goodness.

There's also a bloody huge snake and I'm really not down for that.

4. Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows.

They say when you love something, you've got to let it go.

Whether it's a TV show, book series or a packet of BBQ Shapes, being the 'last' of anything loved by millions is a rough gig.

But the Deathly Hallows (book seven) does a darn good job of tying up years' worth of loose ends into a neat package that leaves us equal parts delighted and devastated.

3. Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.

Possibly the best thing about the sixth Harry Potter book is the building sexual tension between all of the various love interests.

Ron and Hermione. Harry and Ginny. Harry and the entire Hogwarts cohort (he's never really been my type to be honest).

Reading these adolescent love triangles play out is truly magical.

2. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

While nothing in this world is 100 per cent perfect, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (book one) comes pretty darn close.

Just like Harry, we are all realising stuff about J.K Rowling's magical world for the very first time. And it is glorious.

It is also in this book's pages that the iconic threesome of Harry, Ron and Hermione is forged under the trap door guarded by a three-legged dog.

To this day they remain the three best friends that anyone ever had.

1. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Although I believe my choice for the best Harry Potter book (number four) needs no explanation, I'll give you one.

It's got action. It's got mystery. It's got international romance. Trans-Atlantic rivalries. Awkward teenage relationships. And... culture.

I am of the opinion that the Goblet of Fire is the turning point at which the Harry Potter series goes from being children's books to grown up and relatable (in the way only a fictional novel about a secret wizarding school can).

And the ending? Oh god, it hits you right in the feels. Every time.

Do you agree with my Harry Potter book order? Which do you think is the best Harry Potter book?