"I absolutely swear by this": 20 blondes share their holy-grail hair product.

Being blonde is no mean feat.

It requires regular trips to the hairdresser for colour and plenty of maintenance in between.

And despite our best efforts, because of that constant bleach and dye, our hair can often end up dry, brittle and damaged.

Things only people with blonde hair understand. Post continues below.



Thankfully for us, the ladies in Mamamia‘s You Beauty Facebook group have shared their absolute favourite products to maintain healthy blonde hair.

You’re welcome.



“I use the Christophe Robin Baby Blonde treatment and it is so good. Tones beautifully (not too silver/purple) and leaves my hair super soft and hydrated.”— Phoebe.

“ELEVEN Hydrate Me Shampoo and Conditioner and ELEVEN Miracle leave-in treatment. You won’t be disappointed.” — Stacey.



“I used the Olaplex leave-in product and can’t recommend it enough. I won’t change now. It’s [the] number 3 treatment. When I first had my extensions out, I would leave the treatment in overnight a few times a week. The difference was unbelievable — not instant, of course. But with time, the condition of my hair has improved so much.” — Jaime.

“I swear by Opalex. My hair’s in great condition and I think the Opalex is why.” — Sherie.

“Live by Olaplex. It’s expensive but you only need a small amount each time.” — Maddie.



“I’ve just started Olaplex shampoo and conditioner and there’s such a big difference already. Might add my hair is dry AF, brittle and loves to come out in clumps usually when I shampoo, but this stuff seems to minimise that and improve everything else. — Jennos.

“I swear by the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner. My hair fell out lots post-baby and this is the only product that made a difference. I have some lighter foils and they go brassy really easily, but I found purple shampoos etc. super drying. I just either buy a toner when it’s getting brassy or my hairdresser puts one in. The products also last forever so you do get your money’s worth.” — Eve.

“I have bleached blonde hair and I use a combination of Olaplex shampoo and conditioner with a touch of Redken Extreme mixed in. Makes my hair feel really soft and I can notice it improving. I also do Olaplex 3 once a week.” — Steph.



“I have been using Kevin Murphy Blonde Shampoo and Olaplex conditioner and treatment. I can 100 per cent see my hair is on the mend! It feels much thicker and so lush! (Mind you my hair was like straw before this)!” — Erin.

“The Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash is the best purple shampoo I have ever used — doesn’t dry out my hair at all! I use a hydrating or repairing conditioner though, rather than a blonde one.” — Amy.



“Kevin Murphy with Opalex leave in — so good. I use Kevin Murphy hydrate me wash and rinse.” — Lauren.



“Coco & Eve. I definitely notice the difference until I wash it again. It’s SO much more manageable and silky and smells DIVINE — but expensive for the big tub so I break it up with my [Redken] All Soft Mega Mask in the middle.” — Jess.

Kérastase Blond Absolu range, starting at $42.



“Kérastase is the best shampoo hands down… as long you get recommended the right one you’ll never look back! Get the Blond Absolu.” — Tanya.

“The blonde Kérastase range is the BEST. Keep my blonde so nice, shiny and toned! I love.” — Hannah.

“Kérastase is the absolute best, I think. I’ve been using it for maybe 10 years or more. A hairdresser recommended the right one for me and I’ve never looked back.” — Tabatha.



“Virtue. It’s the only haircare with actual human keratin so your hair recognises it! I got the recovery shampoo and conditioner and the treatment mask, and my hair felt a lot softer after one use.” — Jessica.



“When I was blonde and my hair was damaged AF, I used the Alfaparf Milano Midollo Bamboo reconstructive Shampoo and Mask for a few months and my hair was like new. I absolutely swear by.” — Ellarna.

“100 per cent recommend Pureology Strength Cure blonde shampoo, and I have been using Pure haircare mask and Pure Fusion Complex for six months and my blonde hair has never been healthier.” — Maxine.

“Evo Fabuloso Platinum Blonde replaced my Fudge and hair feels so lush (and toned) after. Try it!!” — Natasha.

“This saved my hair when I was experiencing breakage a few years ago.” — Aja.

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Getty.