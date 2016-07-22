Glotions: the beauty product your winter skin is crying out for.

“We need to create a two-in-one product for women who need to moisturise their skin daily, but want the added benefit of a subtle glow.”

This is how beauty company brainstorms would’ve started before some genius came up with the concept of the “glotion”.

Yes, it’s the love child of moisturiser and highlighter — a lotion that provides a little glow to dull winter skin. You may have noticed hundreds of them stacked on shelves around the country, promising to brighten up your skin.

Here are 10 that belong on your person.

1. Jergens BB Body Perfecting Skin Cream Light, $14.99.

Consider your skin moisturised and your imperfections blurred with this brilliant formula. I like to use it on my limbs before an event or wedding to give me a glow-y look when I’ve been too lazy to get a spray tan. No need to sweat about it transferring onto your clothes — it won’t.

Image: Priceline.

2. Shu Uemera Stage Performer Glow Booster, $60.

This is your pre-makeup multitasker. It acts as a skin-smoothing primer, illuminates your skin, lasts for 24 hours and makes you cups of tea. (Oh, if only.)

Image: David Jones.

3. Tom Ford Radiant Moisture Souffle, $135.

You know any product with “Tom Ford” and “souffle” in its title is going to be dreamy. Containing antioxidants and fancy-schmancy golden pearls that’ll give you glow on steroids, think of it as a treat for your skin.

Image: Supplied.

4. Clinique Turn Around Revitalising Moisturiser, $60 available at Sephora.

Available in Rosy Glow or Golden Glow, this oil-free moisturiser is the solution to your can’t-be-bothered-to-wear-foundation-but-need-something problems.

Image: Clinique.

5. The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Moisturiser, $34.95.

Any beauty convert worth her mascara knows Vitamin C-infused products are great for encouraging the dazzle out of your skin.

Image: The Body Shop.

6. Elemis Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm, $75.

Packed with purple orchid, noni and acai to help hydrate your skin, this balm gives a dewier finish than dew itself. (Just don’t tell dew I said that.)

Image: Supplied.

Wear this radiance-boosting skin tint alone or underneath makeup and, as the name suggests, you’ll probably get plenty of heart-shaped likes on your next selfie.

Image: Priceline.

8. Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Moisturiser Cocoa Glow, $9.95.

Easy to apply, and your skin will drink it like a margarita on a hot day.

Image: Priceline.

9. Lancôme Sublime Golden Glow Hydrating Make-up Base, $110.

Yes, that’s Lancôme’s iconic rose INSIDE the product. I’d buy this for how pretty it’d look on my beauty shelf, but the glitter-like pigments and water-gel formula don’t hurt either.

Image: Supplied.

10. Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, $25.95.

Image: Priceline.

Yeah, yeah, so it’s doesn’t exactly tick off the “lotion” part of the “glowtion” scenario, but a few drops of this mixed in with your regular body moisturiser will get things looking radiant rapidly.

Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme + Cell Power Wake Up Balm, $98.00, available September.

This product is the triple threat of the glotion world. Delightful citrus scent? Check. Skin-loving antioxidants and Vitamin E? Uh huh. Lovely subtle highlight to the skin? Double check.

