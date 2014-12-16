News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

couples

The Glow’s Christmas Gift Guide: $50 – $100 edition

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, so you’ve decided that you’re going to spend around $50- to $100 on someone.

They must be kind of close – a family member, or a #bestie, or maybe you just love to spoil everyone around you. If this is the case, kudos to you.

Here’s a gift guide to ensure you get the most bang for your buck – beautiful brands and quality stuff that shows that you, and the person you are gifting, have impeccable taste.

Go on, peruse on through.

The best gifts between $50-$100 this Christmas

And if you’re shopping for a Kris Kringle or perhaps looking for a gift in the $20 – $50 category, click through to check out our other gift guides.

Oh, we even have a gift guide for the gym bunny in your life. Click here.

Do you need help buying a present for someone in your life? Leave a comment below and we’ll try and help. 

Tags: christmas , favourite , gift-guide , under-100

Related Stories

Recommended