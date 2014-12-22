There were plenty of viral moments that made us fist-pump in 2014. You know – the kind of stuff that hits the internet that makes you stand up and applaud awesome members of the human race.

These were the best ones this year:

14. The moment everybody found out they’ve been opening Milo wrong their entire lives.

MIND. BLOWN. Relive it here.

13. Waitress lets rip at the customer who touched her on the arse.

It’s the rant of glorious rants. Relive it here.

12. Three seconds into this video, your jaw will be on the floor.

Give this kid a medal already. Relive it here.

11. The most epic office-note war of the year.

It’s passive aggressive to the extreme. Relive it here.

10. You would have to be a total legend to get this written warning at work.

This is the type of thing you want to get int rouble for. Relive it here.

9. Watch this man confront two thieving grandmas stealing his stuff.

“Oh. This is yours?” Relive it here.

8. Just try and watch this incredible volleyball rally without covering your eyes.

HOW DO THEY GO SO LONG WITHOUT DROPPING THE BALL? Relive it here.

7. The letter you’ve always wanted to write to the person who pushed in front of you.

“Dear Nightmare Human Being.” Oh, it’s good. Relive it here.

6. The photo of a kid tying a shoelace.

It’s actually really beautiful. Relive it here.

5. This guy saw a kid demanding his mother buy him a ‘f##cking pie’. So he decided to teach him a lesson.

So much applause. Relive it here.

4. Teacher comes up with completely genius way to get kids to behave.

It’s all about threatening something they really care about… Relive it here.

3. Watch this guy lose it over people who never change the toilet roll.

He says everything you’ve ever wanted to say. Relive it here.

2. He thought it was a prank call, but this emergency operator ended up saving a life.

A chilling but incredible story. Relive it here.

1. ‘Oh hi Becky’. How one tweet made this guy internationally famous.

After being rejected by a girl way back in Year 6, this guy ended up getting the best revenge. Relive it here.

