Fake tans have come a lonnng way since the ol' orange, Geordie Shore-esque streaks of the past. Boy, have they changed.

These days, fake tan formulas are wonderful things that boast a slew of fancy ingredients that are not only good for your skin, but still promise natural, long-lasting results.

Watch: Want more tips on how to nab glowing skin? Here's how. Post continues below.

And there's also all these shiny new tools and technologies kicking around the beauty streets, which now means fake tanning at home is almost impossible to f**k up. Almost.

To keep you in the know with what's good when it comes to fake tanning, we've rounded up some of the best new tanning products and techniques that will help lift your faux glow game by, like, A LOT.

1. Start with a tanning primer.

Did you know tanning primers were a thing? Neither - but, it kinda makes sense now we think of it. Just like priming your face before makeup, using a primer makes sure you have a flawless base to work with when you apply your fake tan.

Listen: Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face You Beauty, where we talk to tanning legend and founder of Isle of Paradise Jules Von Hep, on how to achieve the perfect base for your tan.

Many of these formulas contain skin-loving ingredients that work to hydrate, nourish and brighten your skin so you can achieve a streak-free, longer-lasting glow.

Get around it.

We like: Isle of Paradise Prep It Self-Tan Priming Spray, $31.

Image: Isle of Paradise Prep It Self-Tan Priming Spray

2. Get yourself a tanning sheet.

It feels SO freaking gross lying in your bed at night with a thick coating of tan on. Not only do you find it almost impossible to sleep (cause you don't want to move around too much and wreck your sheets), but also: stinky. And so unfair to your bedmate.

But sometimes we just wanna add a little glow to our skin, no?

Other than finding a lightweight formula that isn't heavily fragranced (tanning waters are great and won't make you smell like an old potato - we'll get on to these in a minute), you can make the whole tanning at night thing so much more pleasant by investing in a sheet protector.

They slip in easy between your sheets and often come with a little built-in section for your pillow to ensure that no matter how you much you move when you sleep, you won't wake up with smears of fake tan on the sheets in the morning.

We like this one: Tanzee Self-Tan Bed Sheet Protector, $59.99.

3. Buff it out with a brush or sponge.

ICYMI body brushes for your tan job are a thing and you should *definitely* get on board.

Sponges and body brushes are the easiest way to prevent those dreaded streaks and stains, especially on the bendy bits like your elbows, knees, ankles and wrists.

We reckon Bondi Sands Body Brush, $24.95 is a great option. However, if you have an old makeup brush or sponge that's ready to retire from your face, this will also work a real treat.





Image: Bondi Sands Body Brush

4. Use a self-tan serum for your face.

Fake tanning your face is HARD. And if you're anything like us, you get to this area and kind of freak out - because so much can go wrong and it's really hard to fix it when it goes south. Sigh.

Enter: Tanning serums.

These guys are specifically created with sensitive skin in mind, and often contain a whole heap of skin-enhancing ingredients - we're talking hyaluronic acid for hydration, antioxidants for protection and vitamins for healthy skin. Most self-tan serums are also non-comedogenic, meaning they won't clog your pores and make your skin break out - which is nice.

Team all these skincare benefits with the glow-inducing factors of tan and you're in for a radiant, smooth and healthy-looking complexion. Sign us up.

Try: St Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Face Serum, $34.99.





5. Get yourself a back applicator.

Guess what? Turns out you don't need to dislocate both your shoulders to reach the middle of your back anymore. How good! Back applicators are very much a thing, and they are about to make your life (and your roommates' life) way easier. We hate to be dramatic, but you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

ModelCo Self Tan Back Applicator, $12 is a goodie.





Image: ModelCo Self Tan Back Applicator

6. Dust on some post-tan setting powder.

Fake tan setting powders are kinda like the top coat of your nail polish. They're not completely necessary, but the results look and feel a whole lot better with it.

For starters, powders absorb that annoying smell, as well as any stickiness and moisture. This means your tan will dry faster and you can get dressed quicker without messing up the tan. Setting powders also lock your tan in place and prevent it from transferring onto clothes and furniture.

There are a couple of different options here: powder that comes in a bottle that can be sprayed on, and loose powder that comes in a jar and is applied using a powder makeup brush.

If you want to give it a whirl, try: Minx Tan Dry Setting Powder, $30.

7. Use tanning drops to customise your glow.

Perfect for rookies who prefer a lighter glow, tan drops put you in control and give you the option to customise your depth of colour. For example, the more drops you mix with your moisturiser, serum or primer, the deeper your tan.

These kinda formulas are totally fool-proof, and you're more likely to avoid things like streaks and patchiness (just make sure you blend well!).

Keen to try? Check out Tanologist Self-Tan Drops, $13.99.

8. Take it all off with a tan eraser.

Instead of scrubbing the s**t outta your skin with an exfoliating mitt or a scrub that doesn't break down product build-up, be a clever little sausage and reach for a tan eraser.

These formulas are packed with effective ingredients that work to gently lift dead skin and tan, while nourishing and hydrating skin for a more even, gradual fade.

Try: La Beach Self-Tan Eraser, $29.

Image: La Beach Self-Tan Eraser

Feature image: Getty; @isleofparadise

