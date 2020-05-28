"My skin feels the softest it's ever felt." 22 women share their favourite face mask.

Face masks are fabulous.

Whether you have a certain skin concern that you’d like to target, or you just feel like treating yourself, face masks will make you look and feel 10 times better.

How to make a coffee face mask and lip scrub.

However, since we all have different skin types and needs, face masks have been becoming increasingly popular over the past few years and there is so much choice. It can be a little overwhelming.

So to save you all the research and confusion when in-store (now that we enter them again) we decided to speak to our You Beauty podcast family to hear their favourites.

Here are 22 women sharing their absolute favourite face mask and why.

"I love the Garnier Hydra Bomb Face Mask with Sakura! The smell is sooo good and it’s the instant glow up we all need." - Giulia.

I'm not usually a 'detoxifying mask' kind of person, but this one is effective while being gentle enough for anyone to use. It uses charcoal and salicylic acid (a BHA that can get right into your pores) to draw out any impurities lurking. You pop a layer on and peel off 30 mins later - I have dry skin so only use on my nose and chin where congestion builds up." - Amy.

"My skin is dry, sensitive and quite reactive to new products including sheet masks. The only mask that works for me is Tonymoly Intense Care Gold 24k Snail Hydrogel Mask. I call it a magic mask. My redness or flaky skin is gone after I use it. It’s my holy grail for sure." - Erna.

"Mine is The Body Shop Charcoal Mask! It's a clay mask that helps reduce blackheads and excess oil. I pop it on the areas that need a bit of help, leave it for 10 minutes till it dries and then add some water to scrub it all in. I can honestly swear that once I remove it, my skin feels the softest it's ever felt. Oh, and my boyfriend loves it too." - Charlie.

"This is just a great, affordable, hydrating sheet mask that comes with so much serum-y goodness, it practically spat it at me when I opened the packet. My skin looks juicy and well-nourished after leaving this on for 20-30 mins. Bonus points: pop it in the fridge before using." - Amy.

"I do adore the Andalou Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, it always leaves my face feeling so smooth and soft! Warning though, it does tingle, people with sensitive skin might struggle." - Mads.

"I also love the intensive firming Sukin sheet mask. I really notice a difference after using it in how firm my face looks, I love using it as part of my routine before going out. You get so much extra serum in the pouch too, so you can really massage it into your skin for added benefit." - Mads.

"Rationale Immunologist Mask. It's the equivalent of a small house deposit but holey moley does it make you glow." - Liberty.

"This is a spendy but the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask - it’s perfect before a special event, leaves my skin so hydrated, plump and just feels amazing! And it has the wonderful Kelly McCarren’s backing as well (fairly sure she recommended it in the podcast at some point)." - Lauren.

"Patchology Get Dewy With It... actually makes you 10 years younger! All time fave and only $8." - Aimee.

"Societe peptide mask is my favourite!" - Madeline.

"My vote is for the Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask if I am feeling dry or the Clear Improvement if I'm breaking out a little. I prefer these to sheet masks generally which feel slimy and gross to me!" - Brega.

"I’ve just bought the Origins trio and I love the Charcoal Honey Mask followed by the Drink Up as my night cream. So much more value than a sheet mask!" - Fiona.

"The Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque is absolutely my number one. It's gentle but effective and keeps a good level of hydration too. Love love love." - Terri.

"Go-To sheet mask... it’s the bomb and you leave home looking fabulous & glowy." - Lee.

"Ooo yes! Go-To sheet mask! It’s the best mask for brightening and glow! My all-time favourite - it’s literally transformazing." - Bianca.

"Go-To face masks are heavenly." - Annie.

"Go To Transformazing. So quick & easy before a night out or whenever you need a lift!" - Dana.

"Transformazing is the best! Super hydrating, plumping and calming all in one silky smooth little package. Oh, and the extra serum keeps for the following day so you feel extra bougie then too!" - Jody.

"So basically this is my favourite face mask ever because it's multi-purpose. When I'm super dry I'll drench my face in it and leave it overnight. I also use it as a daily night cream (it's really thick so great for the winter months) and as a primer underneath foundation. Oh and it's fragrance free, so it's perfect for sensitive skin." - Charlotte.

"The best!!!" - Peta.

"Dermalogica Multivitamin Recovery Mask. Literally the best skincare product I’ve ever used! It’s incredible!" - Anna.

"The Dr Jart or Ella Bache’s bubble charcoal masks are amazing, I mask A LOT and these give immediate clear plump clean skin vibes." - Madelin.

What is your favourite face mask? Share a photo in our contributions section below.

