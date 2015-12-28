Let’s face it – all mums could use a break, right?

And in between looking after the kids, running a household, supporting your partner, being a daughter, sister, friend and colleague, you definitely deserve one.

That’s where this list comes in.

We’ve rounded up the very best day spas in Australia for your convenience.

1. Aroma Ki Day Spa, Northern Beaches Sydney.

Located in Collaroy, Northern Beaches Sydney, Aroma Ki Day Spa has a unique Mud Rasul experience, which is a variety of divine, results-based facials, massage, manicure, pedicure, body wrap, light therapy and more.

They also specialise in hair and make-up, and all packages over three hours include champagne and chocolate, plus lunch or light snacks.

Perfect for group occasions.

BONUS: The twinkle lights on the ceiling.

2. Stairway to Beauty, Sydney.

Conveniently located in Pitt Street’s Westfield complex, this place has amazing Vichy Shower wraps. They’re absolutely fantastic – it’s basically a detoxifying shower, while you’re lying down.

3. Endota Day Spa, Port Macquarie.

Endota Day Spas are dotted all around the country (and even overseas) but the fact that it’s a franchise doesn’t take away from the experience, trust me. Their branding and experience is consistent everywhere I’ve visited. A truly lovely experience. This one in Port Macquarie is part of the Observatory Hotel Resort, opposite the beach. The foot treatments are heavenly.

BONUS: They use all natural products.

4. St Kilda Sea Baths, Melbourne.

The Sea Baths in St Kilda, Melbourne, are unique because the baths are pumped with salt water. Treatment rooms overlook Port Philip Bay, and you can enjoy a lovely lunch in the complex afterwards.

5. Peninsula Hot Springs, Mornington, Victoria.

This place has outside pools with beautiful surroundings, as well as indoor treatment rooms and spas. Make a weekend of it with their gorgeous accommodation options, restaurant, café and even picnic area. The Bath House stays open until 10pm.

6. Buddha Gardens, Byron Bay.

Want a trip to Bali without the overseas flight? Buddha Gardens is a Bali-style tropical spa with outside twin treatment rooms and plunge pool. Enjoy a light snack and herbal tea by the pool.

7. Japanese Bath House, Blue Mountains.

Otherwise known as the Blue Mountains’ best-kept secret, the Japanese Baths have outside and inside baths. Entry gives you three hours and you can enjoy the surrounding gardens.

BONUS: Accommodation cabins are available from $280 for one night, including massage, continental breakfast and entry to the bath houses.

Have we missed any? What's your favourite day spa?