"I'm in my 40s and I'd love an Hermès lipstick." The gifts under $100 women want for Christmas.

You guys, Christmas is coming. That means 2020 is nearly over - and oh, what a ride. It also means gifts. Shopping. Confusion.

What do you want? What does your mum want? Your sister? How about your partner? Your best friend? Will anyone be mad with a hamper full of shortbread? WHO DOESN'T LIKE SHORTBREAD?

Watch: Got time for a giggle? C'mon! Here's some things Aussies never say at Christmas.

Whether you're looking for some bomb gift ideas for someone else or just something nice for your greedy little self, here's a list of stuff anyone, no wait - EVERYONE, can get around.

Listen: Want to steal more of our glorious beauty gift ideas? Knew you'd say yes. Check this ~special~ episode of You Beauty where we talk Christmas presents. Post continues below.

From boujee face creams to IG-worthy pillows and pretty jewellery, we asked women what they've got their eye on for Christmas this year that's under 100 bucks, and here's what they said:

"I’ve tried Tatcha products once before because I got them for free through work, and I’ve always wanted to buy them but they’re way too expensive to justify. The best product is the moisturiser, so anything that includes that would be my dream Christmas present." - Clare.

Image: Tatcha Pore-Perfecting & Protecting Set

"I 100 per cent succumbed to Instagram advertising here, but I want one of these boucle cushions! The colours are heavenly and they look so soft and squishy. Cushions are honestly my weakness, I don't know when this happened to me." - Tamara.

"I bought myself one for Christmas!" - Maddie.

Image: Fujifilm Insta Mini 9 in Cobalt Blue

"I've asked for a Mecca voucher so I can buy a new Drunk Elephant F-Balm when my current one runs out." - Belinda.





Image: Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial™

"I would love someone to pay for my audible for three or six months." - Emma.

"You can never go wrong with some luxurious bath salts!" - Sharon. Image: Bastide Camargue Bath Salt

"Super specific, but I've just started swimming again and would love a part of waterproof headphones. These ones are supposed to be good." - Sinead.





Image: BackBeat Fit 3100 True Wireless Waterproof Earbuds

"I'd love a silk pillowcase from Ecosa. They look so luxe and comfy." - Mel.





Ecosa Silk Pillowcase

"I've always wanted to try this face oil from Go-To, and I've read so many good reviews on it. They recently came out with this fancy gold version for Christmas, and I'm a sucker for cute packaging. It's on the list!" - Sophie.





Image: Face Hero Extra Limited Edition Face Oil

"I want this tub of cream from Kiehls. I feel like it has the powers to change my skin forever. Might be bulls**t, but I'm keen." - Katie.

Image: Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream

"I'm in my 40s and would love a fancy Hermes lipstick. They look so good (love the little orange box they come in), and this is so my colour!" - Gillian.

Image: Hermes Rouge Satin Lipstick

"A voucher for Blow Bar so I can go and get my hair done! It's an easy gift and something I would actually use." - Bridie.

"I'd love a pair of Mimco earrings. These green studs are gorgeous." - Jessie.

Image: Mimco Mae Stud Earrings

"A new mortar and pestle because I've lost mine (no idea how) and it's a kitchen essential. They're usually pretty well-priced, so good for gifts." - Isobel.

Image: MasterPro Granite Mortar & Pestle

"I love anything from this brand. I have a necklace from them and can wear it in the shower and ocean and it doesn't lose colour. So now I have my eye on their bracelets. They're a lady-startup from Sydney's Northern Beaches, too." - Billi.

Image: Alana Marie Hattie Freshwater Pearl Bracelet.

"A vase that doubles as pretty decor. I'm loving the Dinosaur Designs ones at the moment." - Issy.

Image: Dinosaur Designs Resin Skipping Stone Bud Vase

"I've asked for this book for Christmas - I've heard so many good things about it and cannot wait to read!" - Bec.

Image: The Happiest Man on Earth by Eddie Jaku

"I just bought this for my mum and now I want one! Having tested it out in my lounge room it's so comfy, light, and easy to transport. Beats lying on a sandy towel, 1000 per cent." - Sarah.

Image: SunnyLife Folding Seat Kasbah

"I'd love a nice pair of pajamas from Peter Alexander. It's something I would never get for myself!" - Monica.

Image: Peter Alexander Gingham Shortie Pj Set

"I've always wanted a Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette! The colours are so pretty." - Kim.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Desert Haze

"Um... this is the most random thing I've ever wanted for Christmas, but here we are! I want my own drill so I can finally stop borrowing my brother's one. It's something I would never buy for myself, but it would actually be super useful to have. Those pictures ain't going to hang themselves." - Erin.

Image: Ozito PXC 18V Drill Driver Kit

"I’m getting the Christophe Robin salt scrub for my scalp cause it’s hella oily, but my ends are dry!" - Hannah.





Image: Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

Feature image: Mamamia

What's on your Christmas wishlist? Share with us in the comment section below.