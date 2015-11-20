Treat. Your. Self. The best gift to buy yourself for Christmas.

It’s official.

Four and a bit weeks. 35 days.

The countdown to Christmas is on. Your local shopping centre is beginning to look like a tinsel explosion and they’re already blasting the seasonal tunes. And we all know what that means. Family, friends, partners, workplace secret Santas – it’s time to start dropping present hints far and wide.

That might involve “accidentally” leaving a Google tab open on that sparkly thing you’re into. Or raising your voice a few octaves when remembering that new book you’re dying to read. Because if you’re anything like me, you’re probably all too familiar with last minute IOU home massage vouchers.

Yes, yes I know – the season is more than the materialistic stuff that’ll be unwrapped, fawned over and surely forgotten about. That’s why I’m into giving (getting) experiences as gifts – something truly unforgettable that you can share with someone else.

Or, you know, yourself – the Christmas season is as good excuse as any to treat oneself. Instead of settling for another pair of socks I decided to take matters into my own hands this year (albeit a little early).

BridgeClimb is something that’s been on my endlessly neglected bucket list since I moved to Sydney two years ago. Almost every day I see that feat of engineering and imagine the view from the top. So I decided to stop imagining and book myself in.

BridgeClimb operates four different tours on the Sydney Harbour Bridge around the clock – dawn, day, twilight or night. I opted for daytime, wanting to see every little thing in full light and taking into account my inability to handle cold weather.

I needn’t have worried though, as soon as you arrive and check in you’re suited up in a spunky jumpsuit equipped with a hat, rain jacket and fleece. I felt like a kind of mechanic / Mission Impossible style secret agent with all the gadgets. I’m confident that’s exactly how I looked too.

After seeing the pictures of the celebrities that have previously conquered the Bridge, I knew I was in good company (and quietly hoping Ryan Reynolds might have made another appearance in my climbing group).

Some other celebs who have done the Bridge Climb. (Post continues after gallery…)

We met our fearless leader Daniel, who with his soothing, dulcet tones took us through the gearing up process and safety procedures before we hit the bridge.

I’ll be honest – I was worried for my physical fitness. My gym card is gathering dust in my wallet and the ratio of Nutella to toast in my breakfast that morning would make a nutritionist faint.

But I was assured my body wouldn’t break half way through and be left to fend for survival amongst the seagulls. The pace was slow enough to take in the incredible view as we climbed while enjoying Daniel’s interesting anecdotes and facts about the history of the bridge.

But let’s go back to the view – Oh. My. God.

There is nothing like it. I’ve been up the Eiffel Tower, I’ve done the Top of the Rock in New York, I’ve ridden the London Eye and BridgeClimb rivals them all.

There was plenty of time for photos, all taken care of by our Climb Leader, but it was pretty hard to tear my eyes away from my surroundings.

Breathtaking is a fairly over (and inconsistently) used word but there’s hardly a more fitting description.

I could not be more glad I did this experience for myself and by myself. But I can’t wait to get some gift certificates and share it with my loved ones this Christmas.

Take a look at what you’re missing out on…