Four makeup experts share their holy grail products that cost under $25.

Everyone loves a beauty buy, but no-one more than us.

So, in the spirit of saving money, makeup and quality products, we decided to ask some of our favourite beauty bloggers for their number one chemist budget buy.

This is what they had to say.

Sammy Robinson – @sammmyrobinson



“Rimmel The Only 1 Matte Lipstick in the shade Trendsetter 700 ($15.95) – It is my favourite everyday lipstick at the moment! It’s really comfortable and just my perfect brown toned nude. It just feels like you’re wearing a lip balm.”

Lauren Curtis – @lozcurtis



“My favourite pharmacy buy is the ModelCo Lash Xtend mascara ($22). The formula is tubular, so it never transfers onto my skin and is extremely quick and easy to remove (no panda eyes!). The brush is the perfect size for upper AND lower lashes and it makes them super long, thick and separated. Tubular mascaras are the way forward!”

Sally-Jo – @_sallyjo_



“My favourite drugstore purchase is the Wet N Wild Shimmer Palette in ‘I’ll have a Cosmo’ ($10). Not only do you get an incredible amount of product for such a low price, but it’s easily one of the smoothest and most pigmented highlighters in my collection!”

Bonnie G – @ozbeautyexpert



“My favourite drug store beauty buy would have to be Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water ($20). As a makeup artist I’ve used this product for years, it’s such an effective way to remove makeup yet it’s incredibly gentle on the skin.

“I love knowing that no matter who’s skin I put it on, it won’t cause irritation or reaction and I love that it removes every trace of makeup without using any harsh alcohol or detergents.

“One bottle will go a long way, and last several months in my kit which is much more cost effective than using wipes and it’s better for the skin.

“I also use it personally at home.”

What are your favourite budget beauty buys?