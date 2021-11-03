LEIGH CAMPBELL: I've been a beauty expert for 15 years. Here are my favourite products under $10.

Show me a woman who doesn't love a bargain.

Go on. I’ll wait here.

See, she doesn't exist. Everyone loves to find a total gem - a cheap dress, an affordable pair of shoes - because for some reason the dopamine hit is all that more exciting when the price tag seems too good to be true.

It’s the same with beauty. I’m lucky enough to get free beauty products all the time, some of them very expensive - but I still shop for products and am beside myself with excitement when I find a fantastic concealer or wonderful eyeshadow that’s a total bargain.

And so here are the cheap but great, the affordable but effective, the I-have-to-tell-the-Youbies-about-these Savies. And the best part is, I’ve kept them all under 10 bucks.

Enough Collagen Moisture Foundation, $7.58. Image: iHerb.

This is the infamous iHerb foundation I recommended on the podcast earlier in the year. So hydrating, so glowy, so cheap.

Dermal Therapy Lip Balm in Paw Paw, $6.49. Image: Chemist Warehouse.

I don’t think a day has gone by where this lip balm hasn't been recommended in the You Beauty group. And now it comes in a pawpaw variant!

W7 Nail Enamel in Matte Beige Brown, $2.99. Image: Chemist Warehouse.

My favourite manicure colour is a classic nudey-beigey-soft pink-warm-grey kinda shade. Goes with absolutely everything and makes you look polished. This is it for three bucks.

I Heart Revolution Donut Chocolate Dipped Eyeshadow palette, $7. Image: Priceline.

Revolution somehow does the best quality colour cosmetics for the most affordable prices. This eyeshadow palette is the perfect set of neutrals - all you need.

Models Prefer Folding Travel Brush, $7.69. Image: Priceline.

I have about seven travel hair brushes, no joke. I take one everywhere I go, even if it is in the tiniest clutch. This one has a handy touch-up mirror too.

Nivea Body Nourishing Lotion, $7.99. Image: Chemist Warehouse.

This is the OG, super rich, ultra nourishing body lotion that can't be beaten, even by the really fancy expensive brands. Nothing hydrates like this guy.

Maybelline Expression Kajal Eyeliner Pencil, $8.50. Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Looking for a black liner that smudges nicely with a shadow brush for that diffused lash line effect? This is the one. Wears beautifully and is cheap as chips.

Garnier SkinActive Vitamin C Ampoule Sheet Mask, $5.99. Image: Chemist Warehouse.

If you’re looking for a sheety to pop on pre-makeup so you’ve got a really glowy base, buy this one. Leaves skin plump and juicy and makes foundation look fabulous.

Wet N Wild MegaGlo Makeup Contour Stick In Where’s Walnut, $4.50. Image: iHerb.

I bought this when I wanted to try my hand at a cream contour but didn't want to fork out the cash for the fancy cult one from Mecca. Was really happy with the results!

Etude Dear Darling Water Tint, $5.42. Image: iHerb.

This liquid blush stain gives you a rosy flush on the apples like you’ve just finished yoga (without the yoga). It’s also awesome as a soft wash of colour on the lips under balm.

Okay, your turn! Comment below and fill me in on your favourite beauty bargain.

Feature Image: Instagram / iHerb / Priceline.