The 10 biggest celebrity hair transformations of 2014.

What a year it has been… for celebrity hair, that is. 2014 was the year of the ‘lob’ (you should know that’s shorthand for ‘long bob’ by now…), with the bob playing hardball and coming a very close second.

Honestly, you could carpet an entire salon with the metres of celebrity hair that’s been chopped off over the past 12 months – and with Jessica Mauboy and Elizabeth Olsen joining the Lob Mob just last week, the long hair exodus doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon. Same goes for the ubiquitous ‘rainbow hair‘ trend that’s swept the world this year.

The latest celebrity must-have haircut is called ‘The Wob.’

We have seen and loved (or not loved) transformations of all shapes, sizes, textures and tones in 2014. There have been undercuts, crazy colours, extreme chops and super extensions. But with the year drawing to a close, we decided to make the big call: who wore the most shocking, most captivating hair transformations of 2014?

Join us as we count down from 10 to 1…

10. Kylie Jenner

This year, the youngest Kardashian (well, technically not, but whatever)'s hair has yo-yoed from long, to short and back to long again. The 16-year-old has just launched her own line of extensions- Kylie Hair Kouture- and maybe got a little bit overexcited with full range of length and colour options at her disposal.

She has had an undercut, and been jet black, teal and prematurely grey. It sure has been interesting trying to Keep up with Kylie's Koiffure.

9. Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin is an award-winning costume and set designer and a producer (and happens to be married to Baz Lurhmann). Her creativity and theatricality can be seen in any of her past awards show looks, and she has had long hair for about as long as we can remember.

But not anymore.

Like the rest of the world, for Catherine, 2014 was the year of the chop - and we couldn't get enough of her chic pixie.

8. Lena Dunham

She is Not That Kind of Girl. However, Girls writer/star and all-round amazing human, Lena Dunham, is apparently the kind of girl who goes for unique hairstyles.

In 2014 we have seen her go from a platinum blonde mushroom-cut to a lime-green bob. It's different... but we don't hate it.

7. Kaley Cuoco

After her NYE wedding, Kaley Cuoco started 2014 with a new husband... before following it up with a new long bob.

She has since taken the chop to a whole new level. The Big Bang Theory actress lopped off her hair to a super cute and uber classy pixie-cut.

6. Jessica Rowe

Australian television news presenter Jessica Rowe was well ahead of 2014's short hair trend. Without much room for a dramatic cut, Jess instead played with another big statement: the candy colour.

After dying her hair bubblegum pink earlier in the year, the Studio 10 host is now back to platinum blonde.

The best of The Chop

5. Beyoncé

Yonce. Bey. Beyonce. Queen B is the reigns supreme in all things. She literally wins. Whatever it is- she wins. 2014 gave us our new favourite shower song in 'Drunk in Love', along with a blonder, beachy Bey bob. She then managed to re-grow it. Really fast. It definitely happened... And then it didn't again. And don't forget the baby bangs.

All this change was fast enough to give us whiplash.

4. Emma Stone

Screw #WCW. Emma Stone is our woman crush EVERY DAY.

Having dyed her hair platinum to play Spidey's bae Gwen Stacey in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the 26-year-old actress went back to her artificial roots (Stone admits to being a bottle redhead and natural 'dirty blonde').

She spent most of 2014 with shoulder length, strawberry-blonde hair, with a brief balayage cameo before appearing on the red-carpet for the 71st annual Venice Film Festival. Promoting Birdman in green Versace, her hair was shorter, redder and more beautiful than ever.

3. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has had a pretty epic year. She had a baby - a daughter named Rose, and as we only recently found out, she snuck off and got married in a secret ceremony before anyone realised. Well done Scar Jo.

One transformation which did not escape our attention, however, was her haircut.

The Her actress cut her hair in a super short bob a few months ago before - despite warnings that she might hate it - going the full pixie in November.

2. Lauren Conrad

Having not cut her hair for years, 2014 saw a dramatic shift in the follicle journey of Lauren Conrad.

This California girl first chopped her long, bohemian waves in October. Apparently she enjoyed it because, according to her instagram, The Hills star got three haircuts in as many weeks.

The lure of the bob is a powerful thing and Lauren just couldn't fight it. We don't blame her.

1. Lara Bingle

Our number one is Lara Bingle. The 27-year old model has to be 2014's undisputed Queen of the Bob.

The sun-kissed stunner wears this jaw-length wonder with such class and style we nearly attempted a bathroom hack ourselves. It is beachy, golden, relaxed and glorious - yet at the same time it is sharp, edgy and structured.

That's why we could not stop talking about it and why we are harbouring (not so) secret fantasies about Being Lara Bingle.

What was your favourite haircut this year?