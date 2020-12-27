14 women share the best book they read in 2020.

A good book is one of the best gifts you can give.

This holiday season, there will be nothing people want more than a brief relief from real life. And we all know books are one of the best forms of escapism.

So, we asked women to share with us the best book they read this year.

From fiction to non-fiction, these stories explore themes of happiness, racism, divorce, the meaning of life, motherhood, love, grief and fear.

Here's what they shared with us.

"This is such beautiful writing that left me with shuddering breaths and a new appreciation for the wildlife around me – especially the birds. I had to go for a walk to our local lake afterwards to be comforted by the birds."

"This book really opened my eyes to what it would be like to live a life on the spectrum and to have someone else making decisions for you. The relationship between sisters was eye opening. What appears so loving was actually so toxic – it was shocking."

'I Give my Marriage a Year' by Holly Wainwright. Image: Booktopia.

"Incredible insight into marriage and relationships – funny, warm, and perfect escapism. Also, I love books set in Australia."

"A stunningly written book, incredibly evocative and thought provoking. One of those books that you think about for days on end after finishing it."

'Girl, Woman, Other' by Bernardine Evaristo. Image: Booktopia.

"This book taught me so much about women who come from historically oppressed cultures navigating the western world. It was also super entertaining and you feel an emotional connection to each character."

"Shimmering Skies by Trent Dalton is just so beautifully written. It’s descriptive and the characters are so interesting. It’s a bit magic."

7. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton 'Everything I Know About Love' by Dolly Alderton. Image: Booktopia.

"I don’t think I’ve ever read a book that resonated with me as much, I had all the feels while reading, and I just love how Dolly Alderton writes."

"The first book I’ve read in a long time that as soon as I finished it, I wanted to read it again."

"Parts of this book made me despair for the human race, parts made me laugh and parts made me (ugly) cry... but it left me with an overwhelming feeling of hope and happiness. I can’t recall the last book that made me feel the way this one did. The characters were some of the best I have ever had the pleasure of spending time with – I wish I could have met them."

'This One Wild and Precious Life' by Sarah Wilson. Image: Booktopia.

"This book has completely shifted my perception of life and how I wish to move through the world. Sarah Wilson makes me want to be a better human to my friends and to the world. Every chapter is about a different subject ranging from, climate change, the loneliness epidemic, marriage, miscarriage, tech addiction, living more sustainably and how to have a real connection with people in an age where we're too often having 'diet' versions of true connections thanks to social media."

'The Happiest Man on Earth' by Eddie Jaku. Image: Booktopia.

"Admittedly, I'm not a huge reader but I couldn't put this book down. It's such an inspiring story. Everyone needs to read this book in their lifetime."

'Three Women' by Lisa Taddeo. Image: Booktopia.

"This is a great deep dive that just laid out tragedy bare in a really clever way."

"This book got me back into reading after a long break caused largely by baby-related exhaustion."

'Leave The World Behind' by Rumaan Alam.

"This book is beautifully written, the plot line is riveting and the writer's vocabulary is super rich. Even though the language is quite modern, I found myself pressing on so many words (on Kindle) trying to find out what they mean. I haven't been challenged like that by a modern novel in a long time."

Feature Image: Booktopia.

