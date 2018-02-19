It's official: These birth photos have been named the best of 2018. And... wow.

There’s something about a birthing photo that’s purely captivating and completely takes our breath away, no exaggeration needed.

Perhaps they stand as a reminder of how kick arse and amazing mums are, and puts the miracle of childbirth and new life front and centre, placenta, birthing fluid and all.

This is what the winning entries of the Birth Becomes Her 2018 Birth Photography Contest did. From categories that included birth, breastfeeding, postpartum, labour and maternity, the photos captured the intimate moments both in and out of the birthing suite in every minute detail.

Scroll through to see the incredible images below.

OVERALL WINNER AND PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER

BIRTH

FIRST PLACE

SECOND PLACE

THIRD PLACE

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

LISTEN: We speak to birth photographer Angela Gallo about some of the incredible moments she's witnessed, on our pregnancy podcast. Post continues after audio.



BREAST FEEDING

FIRST PLACE

SECOND PLACE

THIRD PLACE

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

FRESH/POSTPARTUM

FIRST PLACE

SECOND PLACE

THIRD PLACE

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

LABOUR

FIRST PLACE

SECOND PLACE

THIRD PLACE

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

MATERNITY

FIRST PLACE

SECOND PLACE

THIRD PLACE

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

The images were originally published on Birth Becomes Her and have been republished with permission. You can see all the submissions here.

LISTEN: Morris Gleitzman joins us to tell us why kids' stories are so important, we discuss why kids are clueless about money, and answer the question - can you turn down hand-me-downs?

