News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

The things every woman needs in her beach bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey you. Yes, you!

Welcome to summer, it’s officially here.

Which means it’s time to fish around in the drawer for the razor that been on leave and crack out the exfoliating mitt to rid yourself of your remaining winter scales. Beach season is upon us.

Five Scents For Summertime

Every season has its own unique beauty needs and summer’s are perhaps the most important. Need I remind you all of the dangers of the sun? Need I!?

No, I didn’t think so.

B12 Ways to Get Movement Into Your Day Without Even Exercising

The best way to ensure you don’t feel the burn on the beach is to pre-pack your beach bag. So here are the essential beauty items you need to put in it.

Essential Beach Bag Items

What are you beauty beach must haves?

Tags: beach , beauty , makeup , summer

Related Stories

Recommended