Friends, it's that time of year again. That time when the You Beauty squad dishes out their absolute TOP beauty recommendations. We know, we know. Quite the task.

Both Kelly McCarren and Leigh Campbell were asked to do the impossible and pick six of the best products they tried in 2022, which seems evil (it is) – because picking your favourite beauty child is very hard work, indeed.

The rules? The products don't have to be new launches – they can be old, they can be rediscovered, they can be stashed away, they can be emptied... whatever goes! They just need to be THE BEST OF THE BEST.

Ready? Off we hop.

Image: ActiveSkin; Mamamia

Kelly recommends this leave-in hair treatment that promises to reverse damage due to colouring, heat and styling – touting it for reviving her postpartum hair.

"I'm going to start with the product that saved my postpartum hair loss," she tells Leigh.

"It is the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. My hair was breaking off. But as soon as I started using this, my hair just got back to normal. I mean, maybe it was also something to do with like my hormones regulating out, but it helped so much with the breakage and oh my goodness, I just love this product so much. I can't recommend it enough."

Kelly said she applies it through her towel-dried hair after she gets out of the shower. "You can easily still brush your hair. It helps get your knots out because it's so nourishing," she adds.

The only drawback? At $94, she's a big stinkin' spendy. But if you've got some Christmas cash floating around, it definitely sounds like it's worth trying!

Image: Mecca; Mamamia.

One of Leigh's top picks? This hydrating serum from cult brand Summer Fridays. It shimmied its cute way onto beauty shelves in 2022, and has since remained one of Leigh's go-to products for plump, juicy skin.

"I'm on to my third bottle," she shares. "So it had to make the list. It's a new launch this year – Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum," shares Leigh.

"It is the most delicious hydrating serum ever to exist. I'm on to my third bottle. Yeah, yep. It is a weightless jelly serum that instantly absorbs to deliver skin-quenching hydration. I mean, if that description doesn't make you buy it, what will?"

"In a four-week study, 100 per cent of participants felt the skin was more hydrated, and 97 per cent of participants said they felt hydrated all day long. It plumps as well as hydrates. So, you feel like if you were hungover and then you put this on it would bring you back to life. It's like blowing up a balloon. It blows up your face."

Okay, but can we GET THIS ON OUR FACE, IMMEDIATELY?!

Image: Sephora; Mamamia.

Kelly's second recommendation is one she refers to as her favorite base product of the year – Huda Beauty GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint.

"This is like the father to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter," she shares.

Meaning? Prepare for some SERIOUS glow.

"It's honestly like the glowiest answer to Flawless Filter – it also has slightly more coverage I would say. It's so good. I'm so into it."

"You can also use it like powder it or set it down if that's not your vibe – or mix it into your foundation."

We love a versatile face product!

Image: Vida Glow; Mamamia.

"My second one this was really hard," shares Leigh. "I wanted new products, I wanted old products and then I thought – what have I purchased the most this year?"

"So, this is the Vida Glow Marine Collagen. It's not new, but when Adore Beauty has it on sale, I buy so many boxes and I have two or three sachets a day."

The best part? They don't taste gross.

"There's a natural flavour, which is like unflavoured (some people say it's got a slight flavour). I like blueberry. I like grape. I like pineapple. And now I can't drink plain water because I have two or three of these a day."

"It's like cleaning my teeth. I just get up and go into the kitchen. I take my anti-depressant, I get my water bottle, I put in Vida Glow – and I'm not even awake yet."

Image: Mecca; Mamamia.

For Kelly's third and final pick, she does a sneaky and recommends two products that she says work like an absolute dream team.

"I have to cheat because I can't recommend these products by themselves," shares Kelly. "They work as a duo."

We'll allow it.

"I thought, 'what have I discovered this year and use pretty much every time I do my makeup?' First of all, I do one swipe of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand. I do one swipe of that, and then over the top I do the Ciate London Dewy Blush. That's my combo at the moment."

"I do it all the time. It looks like a summer holiday. Every time I've recommended it to someone and they've actually been like, 'holy moly!'"

Image: Oz Hair and Beauty; Mamamia.

If you're a gal that lusts over glossy, glass-like hair (all of us), Leigh's next recommendation is for you: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.

"It's not a new launch, but I fell back in love with it this year and have been using it religiously," she shares.

"It's $61 for 200mls, so it's pretty expensive, but it will last you a long time."

The best way to use it? Post-shower.

"What you do is your shampoo and conditioner, you get out and you spritz it through you know your roots – mostly your mid-lengths and your ends, because that's where your damage is. Then, you must heat style to activate the ingredients."

"So, I just kind of blast dry [my hair] then I might put a wave in it with a curler. You use it every four washes. You don't want to use it every wash consecutively because it will build up – it literally coats the hair, and it feels like you've had the most luxurious smooth, glossy blow dry in a salon."

Ooft! We'll take ten.

Feature image: OZ Hair and Beauty; Mecca; Charlotte Tilbury; Supplied.