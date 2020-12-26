'I spent $986 on skincare this year. Here are the products I'd buy again.'

So, I took one for the team and added up how much I've spent on skincare this year. And it's... confronting.

You're welcome!

And while I know I've dished out quite a bit of money on the makeup front too, I thought I'd save myself from a full existential crisis and stop myself at just the skincare empties. For now.

Exactly why am I hoarding skincare empties? Well, I think it's always so much fun to see what other people are using (and finishing) on their skin, whether they'd repurchase it and what products they never stray from.

Plus, I'm just really into skincare.

Here's a quick breakdown of everything I've finished this year: five cleansers, two exfoliants, one toner, 13 masks, five serums, four face oils, five moisturisers, four SPFs and three face mists.

And here's a snippet of all the cute empties:

Just some of my many empties. Image: Supplied

But before we dive in, it's probably worth telling you a little bit about my skin, right? It is dry, tending towards sensitive, and I also have eczema – probably not the right sort of skin to be constantly trialling new products, but here we are!

So, in the name of beauty - let’s go through my trash and see if I wasted my money!

Face oils.

I’ve tried MANY facial oils, but nothing beats Go-To Face Hero, $45, for me. It features a gorgeous blend of 10 different oils, and provides a level of hydration and nourishment that I’m yet to find a substitute for. I've gone through nine bottles since 2017 and this is a forever repurchase for me.

Another one I trialled this year was the Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Face Oil, $62, which is gorgeous but not one I would repurchase for myself at this time. I see it being more of a lightweight summer oil for me, or one better suited to my normal/combo skin pals.





Image: Go-To Face Hero





Image: Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Oil

Moisturiser.

Moisturiser is one that I’m quite loyal with as it’s also the category of skincare that interests me least. All I want in a moisturiser is one that seals in the rest of my skincare and sinks in well, especially during the day.

My picks include the Go-To Very Useful Face Cream, $41 (I’ve used up two) for the evening and the Frank Body Caffeinated Face Moisturiser, $21.95 during the day.

I also tried the Youth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream, $87, and would love to buy that again for when I’m dealing with stressful skin. The Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream, $64 was nice, but again not quite the level of hydration I need.

Image: Go-To Very Useful Face Cream

Image: Frank Body Caffeinated Face Moisturiser

Image: Youth To The People Adaptogen Moisture Cream

Image: Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream

Face mists.

Another loyal category for me is face mists, primarily because I just buy the Avene Thermal Spring Water, $25.95, in the giant, baton-like cans and leave them in every room of the apartment.

While it may just be fancy water in a can, it’s refreshing and my dry skin loves it. Bonus points for a boujee spritz moment as well.





Image: Avene Thermal Spring Water

Serums.

At 22, my primary skin concerns are mostly hydration, preventing or treating breakouts and dullness. Therefore, I tend towards niacinamide, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid as my hero serum ingredients.

I am yet to find my absolute favourite vitamin C, but I finished testing a few different ones this year.

The Sand & Sky Dreamy Glow Drops, $74.90, were a stand out for me as they definitely provided noticeable brightening and hydration.

The Fourth Ray Beauty Vitamin C, $16, was a letdown as I didn’t notice the brightening I was hoping for but noticed irritation across my cheeks – not a repurchase for me.

From The Ordinary, I finished two bottles of the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, $9.90, as well as one of the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90. The niacinamide has been a repeat purchase for me and a fantastic night time serum to target a few areas. The hyaluronic was okay but won't be something I'll purchase again, as I think I prefer a less tacky finish or having it included in another step of my routine.

A late entry is the Paula’s Choice Omega Serum, $50, which I need to get my paws on again ASAP as it was an absolute game-changer for my skin barrier. The two months of having this in my life were probably the least irritated and most hydrated my skin has been since… ever.

Image: Sand & Sky Dreamy Glow Drops

Image: Fourth Ray Beauty Vitamin C

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, $9.90.

Image: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, $9.90.

Image: The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Image: Paula's Choice Omega Complex Serum

Exfoliators

Exfoliation is an interesting one for me, as it’s the step I feel is most likely to cause irritation or compromise my skin barrier.

For this reason, whilst I have a number of exfoliants in my beauty cabinet, I use them infrequently and hop around based on how my skin is feeling on any given day.

The first exfoliant I finished was the Frank Body Coconut Coffee Scrub, $18.95, which is my favourite physical exfoliant and one I will forever repurchase. It smells amazing, doesn’t go too hard, and I love to use it after a workout to feel fresh as a daisy.

My second finished product were the Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys, $46, which are very much my favourite chemical exfoliant, and so good on my sensitive skin! Designed to be rinsed off, it’s easy to customise how hard you want to scrub, and they contain ingredients to give back to your skin.





Image: Frank Body Coconut Scrub

Image: Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys

Sunscreen.

I can confidently say I have at least 10 different SPFs open on my dresser at the moment and I would happily use them all.

I went through the Ultra Violette Queen Screen Serum, $47 and Clean Screen Weightless Gel Skinscreen, $42, and have since repurchased both. Queen is fantastic for my better skin days where I just want a luminous finish, and Clean Screen is great for my more sensitive days, as it's formulated as fragrance-free.

The Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face, $40, is a repurchase, and one I’ve recommended many times over – I love how it looks and feels on my skin, and it sits so beautifully under makeup.

Avene’s Sunscreen Face Emulsion, $26.95, is another of my sensitive skin faves that I would definitely buy again. I like the finish on me and I especially like how it helps soothe irritated skin. However, it's important to note that it does have a noticeable sunscreen smell and slight white cast on application.

Image: Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum

Image: Ultra Violette Clean Screen SPF 30 Weightless Gel Skinscreen





Image: Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face

Image: Avene Sunscreen Face Emulsion

Masks

The skincare product I used the most? Masks!

In the year 2020, it seems only fitting that this was my most emptied category. But it kind of feels like I'm cheating, since 10 of them were sheet masks.

I specifically love the Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask, $9, because it feels like a facial in ten minutes and is perfect pre-event or as a treat yourself moment. Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Mask, $37, is also amazing for extremely dry days and helping repair that skin barrier.

Overall, The Frank Body Glow Mask, $21.95, is one of my favourite ways to hydrate (and caffeinate) my skin in the morning and one I love to keep on hand.





Image: Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask

Image: Dr.Jart+Ceramidin Facial barrier Mask

Image: The Frank Body Glow Mask

Do I regret spending this amount of money on skincare?

Overall, this breakdown makes a lot of sense to me. I stay loyal to what I know works and love to try new things when it comes to steps I can more easily change.

Skincare is a hobby of mine; I look forward to doing my routine and get excited about trialling new products. As someone who has struggled a lot with how my skin looks and feels, I can confidently say this has been one of the best skin years of my life.

Do I need it all? Probably not. Was it worth it? 100 per cent.

Disclaimer: This takes into consideration only products I've bought with my own money and does not include any gifted products or PR samples.

Feature image: Supplied; @morgansskinjournal

