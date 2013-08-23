Best and Worst: How's your week been?

By MELISSA WELLHAM

Welcome to Best and Worst, that time every week where we get to celebrate and commiserate together over the past seven day’s highs and lows. If you’re new to the game, then I’ll get us started to give an guide for how it’s done!

BEST:

Honestly, seeing all the beautiful, smiling faces that were sent in as part of our first Body Positive Challenge with Fernwood. Flicking through this gallery of so many women not wearing make-up, and maybe feeling a little self-conscious but giving it a go anyway, made me feel really happy.

Not wearing make-up for one day isn’t going to change the world – but it might change how comfortable you feel in your own skin. And I think that’s awesome.

WORST:

Feeling like there are too many big problems in the world, and not enough compassion to help solve the issues. So I went looking for people who are trying to make a difference. If you’d like to help out, here are just a few, very different causes that need greater awareness.

Raising funds for children who are deaf due to conditions like dyspraxia, autism or cognitive delay. Stopping the stigma around mental illness. Clearing up the myths surrounding asylum seekers. And developing maternal health resources for women and girls from the Afar region of Ethiopia.

Over to you – what has been the best and worst of your week?