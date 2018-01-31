The much quieter life of Bernard Tomic's tennis-playing sister, Sara.

A 30-second thumb scroll of Sara Tomic’s Instagram feed paints a familiar and perhaps predictable picture of fast cars, designer bags and champagne.

The 19-year-old tennis star, the younger sister of the divisive and embattled Bernard Tomic, sits on the fringes of the public eye thanks to a professional tennis career and a family well-known for their ties to the sporting world.

But while her brother demands and dominates the limelight, particularly after a short stint on reality TV this week, little is known of the sister who is six years his junior. While her social media activity would suggest Sara Tomic, much like her brother, doesn’t mind the odd sprinkling of cash that comes from her time on tour, her player and interview history hints that despite both Tomics sprouting from the same nature and nurture, their relationship with the public and tennis are markedly different.

Born on the Gold Coast, Sara Tomic currently sits at world number 435, with her highest ever ranking dating back to 2016 where she hit world number 379.

In 2015, she made her grand slam debut at the Australian Open, and in June of the same year, won her first professional-level title in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Perhaps because she grew up without the heavy weight of expectation that has since plagued her brother’s career, Tomic doesn’t appear, at least in recent interviews, to elicit a similar kind of resentment to the sport that she has given her life to.

In an interview with AAP earlier this month after beating world number 86 Ons Jabeur, Tomic was humble in her reflections of her game.

“She’s a great player. I’m so happy I got the win. It wasn’t easy. I was fighting every point,” she told AAP at the time.

“I was making a lot of errors in the first set. I got here yesterday, so I think that affected my feeling of the court.

“But I kept telling myself: ‘Just try. Keep going, keep going’. The momentum started to come and I started to get more confident on shots. I started to believe more.

LISTEN: It’s pretty clear Bernard Tomic is struggling. But is his ‘bratty’ behaviour ever acceptable? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss.

What’s more, she was frank about what got her to this point:

“Hard work definitely pays off. It’s definitely not talent, it’s definitely hard work.”

In the same interview, the 19-year-old said that there would be no lack of motivation propelling her through the year.

“Hopefully it’s a good year for everyone,” Tomic said.

“Win or lose, as long as I try my best. That’s more important than anything and I develop my game for the future.

“There’s still a lot to learn. If I break through, that’s great. If it doesn’t happen, I’ll just continue to work and results will come.”

And it’s that quote potentially says it all, really.