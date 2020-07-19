Lashes are the icing on the cake - that final step in your makeup routine that pulls it all together.

Your perfect mascara is basically a secret weapon, but how do you navigate the lash landscape to find yours? Well, we’ve got your back.

Mamamia asked three women who have very different lashes to trial Myer's three top-selling mascaras, which are all from Benefit.

Meet the team and our naked lashes:

Lucy: My lashes are naturally blonde and straight, a winning combo if you want to look like you have no lashes at all. I get a lash lift and tint every few months, and once the tint fades, mascara is essential. Although they’re not perfect, I do have length on my side...thankfully.

Image: Mamamia.

Melody: I have short lashes. Really short lashes. So mascara is a must for me - I absolutely need it to give me the illusion I have any lashes at all. True story.

Image: Mamamia.

Emily: To be honest, I am very proud of my eyelashes. They're long and strong and would probably win in a fight. I rarely use mascara but love to put it on if I'm going to an event or a night out as I feel like it gives my lashes that extra enhancement.

Image: Supplied.

Let the road test begin…

BADgal BANG! Image: Mamamia.

BADgal BANG! is a volumising mascara that promises to create massive volume without weighing lashes down.

Lucy says: Welcome to the makeup bag, BGB, my new ‘night-out’ mascara. Full-on drama, living up to its promise of massive volume. I wore it on a first date and when I got to my car and checked the revision mirror, not a single smudge. And lashes for days.

Image: Mamamia.

Melody says: BADgal BANG! promises a full-blast of volume with 360-degree reach. So does it deliver? It had an immediate impact, and I loved how thick and long my lashes looked. For me, BADgal is one I’d use for nights out or whenever I’m looking for the ‘wow factor’ for my lashes. I also love, love, love the super flexible brush; I need it to get to the little lashes in the inner corner of my eyes and this helps to do exactly that.

Image: Mamamia.





Emily says: I put on BADgal BANG! before a two-hour road trip and I'm impressed that not only did it last the journey, but the entire evening as well. It made my lashes look feathery and sleek and had absolutely no smudging.

Image: Mamamia.







Image: Mamamia.

They’re Real! promises to "lengthen, curl, voluminise, lift and separate" your lashes. It's a long-wearing formula that won't smudge or dry out.

Lucy says: I must confess, this has been my holy-grail mascara for years now. I’ve repurchased at least 10 times, and for good reason. Every time I wear this mascara, I get so many compliments about my lashes. It’s basically magical, and I’ve never met a mascara that can lengthen like this one.

Image: Mamamia.

Melody says: As a short lash gal, I’ve tried so many mascaras over the years that promise to give my eyelashes the much-needed length I seek. So I was most excited to try this one, and also see if that specially designed brush would deliver on its promise to “reveal lashes you never knew you had”. That’s precisely what I need (seriously, just look at my non-mascara photo).

Image: Mamamia.

I was super impressed with this mascara – as soon as I put it on, my lashes looked dramatically longer. Which is all I ask from a mascara like this. It was also easy to apply and it lasted all day when I was out and about running errands. Big tick from me!

Emily says: They're Real! was more voluminous than the other two, which I usually am not really a fan of (because I have so many eyelashes) but this one made my lashes look full without that heavy feeling I get with other voluminous mascaras. Like the others, I had no smudging throughout the day.

Image: Mamamia.

Day 3: Roller Lash

Image: Mamamia.

Roller Lash Curling Mascara is a roller for lashes! The brush grabs, separates, lifts and curls…while the instant curve-setting formula holds for 12 hours.

Lucy says: Curly-wurly! For me, Roller Lash was the most natural finish out of all three mascaras. My lashes were nicely defined, super spidery and I thought it was the perfect daytime look. Again, no smudging in sight, not even underneath my lower lash line after a long day at work. Impressive, very impressive.

Image: Mamamia.

Melody says: Not only do I have very short lashes, but they are also dead straight. Stubbornly so. It’s why I’m generally quite sceptical of mascaras that promise a beautiful long-lasting curl. I’ve been burned before. But I was pleasantly surprised with the Roller Lash mascara. There was an instant lift and curl as soon as I applied and it really opened up my eyes. I didn’t even have to get the eyelash curler out!

The wand is slightly curved which helped give my lashes separation while giving them that all important lift. I’m in love! It provides a natural-looking length and curl I want for everyday use.

Image: Mamamia.

Emily says: I'm a bit biased when it comes to Roller Lash because it's been my go-to mascara for the last four years. Not only does it coat my lashes beautifully, but it also gives them a slight curl. Usually I always have to curl my lashes because they droop down in front of my eyes and not only do they prevent me from seeing but I also look like a camel. However, I don't have to curl them if I apply Roller Lash because the mascara does it for me and they actually stay curled throughout the whole day. Win-win.

Image: Supplied.

So now that you’ve seen the results with your own eyes, which of these mascaras are you ‘adding to cart’?





