We trialled Benefit's new "soft-blur" foundation beauty bloggers are loving. And baby, it's smooth.

There are some brands that always seem to get it right, and Benefit is one of them.

The Gimme Brow or the Porefessional pore primer are two products that have been in my beauty regime for years, so you can imagine my excitement at the thought of a lightweight, medium coverage foundation from the trusty brand.

You may have heard some buzz around the brand-new Hello Happy “Soft Blur Foundation” from friends and beauty bloggers alike. And now it’s available at Myer’s beauty counters and online.

It’s said to make pores invisible, while making your skin look smooth and even, without being cakey or gathering around the delicate creases in your face. And having tried it, it’s legitimately worth the hype.

Does it cover imperfections?

Absolutely. This foundation sort of feels like putting a filter on a selfie. It's incredibly subtle but gives a matte blur to the skin.

I have a slight scar on my cheek and it covered it well, which is always a good indication of a great foundation for me. It also reduced shine, which for a girl with an oily T-Zone is all you need in a nice base (and SPF 15+, of course!).

What does it feel like?

The consistency is milky and goes on smoothly, spreading over the skin in an incredibly even way. I admit, I didn't even use my beauty blender the first time I tried it.

The heat of fingers is enough to achieve a smooth, blended look. However, if you want to add an extra layer for heavier coverage it layers and blends well.

How does it last throughout the day?

I wore this foundation from around 9am to 3pm to go to uni and it did not smudge or let a slither of shine through. I am very impressed, especially because I spent a lot of the day walking between classes and sitting in the sun.

Ultimately, this foundation is the perfect medium ground between a CC cream and a heavy-coverage foundation.

It comes in 12 shades, which may not sound like a huge range, but the shades are incredibly diverse and have been tested with women of various skin types to make sure no-one is left out, and everyone can, uh, benefit.

In conclusion, it's an effortless beauty tool accessible for all women and men who wear makeup.

For me it was perfect for a day at work, a day at uni, an evening out for dinner...and yes, maybe even just for grocery shopping.

Hello Happy "Soft Blur" Foundation is available at Myer for $49.

This content was brought to you with thanks to our brand partner, Myer.