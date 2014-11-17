We're sending Ben from Big Brother a lot of love and support today.

Trigger Warning: This post deals with depression and drug use.

A former Big Brother housemate has survived a drug overdose.

Ben Zabel, who was on the show in 2013, had to be treated by Brisbane paramedics on Saturday evening when they were called to his house after he took too many prescription drugs.

He stayed overnight, and has been recovering at home since.

This is what Ben posted on Instagram:

Ben’s publicist released the following statement:

“On Saturday evening Ben Zabel suffered a drug overdose. He was treated by paramedics on the scene in his apartment and was later transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital for further treatment. Ben was released from hospital late yesterday afternoon and asks for privacy at this time.”

Ben, 32, has spoken out about struggles with depression in the past. Since his Big Brother experience, he has worked as a comedian and a TV presenter.

We wish Ben all the best with his recovery.

If you need help with anxiety or depression, please contact Beyond Blue, Ph: 1300 22 46 36 or Lifeline, Ph: 13 11 14.