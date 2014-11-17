News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

We're sending Ben from Big Brother a lot of love and support today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger Warning: This post deals with depression and drug use.

A former Big Brother housemate has survived a drug overdose.

Ben Zabel, who was on the show in 2013, had to be treated by Brisbane paramedics on Saturday evening when they were called to his house after he took too many prescription drugs.

He stayed overnight, and has been recovering at home since.

This is what Ben posted on Instagram:

Ben’s publicist released the following statement:

“On Saturday evening Ben Zabel suffered a drug overdose. He was treated by paramedics on the scene in his apartment and was later transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital for further treatment. Ben was released from hospital late yesterday afternoon and asks for privacy at this time.”

Ben, 32, has spoken out about struggles with depression in the past. Since his Big Brother experience, he has worked as a comedian and a TV presenter.

We wish Ben all the best with his recovery.

 If you need help with anxiety or depression, please contact  Beyond Blue, Ph: 1300 22 46 36 or Lifeline, Ph: 13 11 14. 

 

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended