News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are separating after 17 years of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoolander actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have announced their decision to separate after 18 years.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Stiller and Taylor, best known for playing teenage daughter Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch Movie in 1995, have appeared together in many films, including Tropic Thunder and Meet the Parents.

They married in 2000 and have two children.

Tags: celebrity , celebrity-couples , divorce , news-3 , twitter-ents

Related Stories

Recommended