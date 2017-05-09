A Current Affair reporter doesn't show to court over child abuse material charges.

Nine Network journalist Ben McCormack who’s facing child abuse material charges remains in a Sydney hospital, his lawyer says.

The A Current Affair reporter was arrested and charged last month with sending child abuse material and is facing accusations he spoke about children in a sexually explicit way in conversations with another man.

McCormack did not appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday for his first court mention.

His lawyer Sam Macedone told the court his client remains in hospital and tendered a medical certificate on his behalf.

McCormack was suspended by the network and is on conditional bail after being arrested on April 6 following police raids on the ACA‘s Sydney office and his home.

The 42-year-old admitted himself to hospital several days after his arrest.

The case has been adjourned until July 4.