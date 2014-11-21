Farewell Fordo, you will be missed.

The Today team farewelled Ben Fordham this morning after four years on air – and no one is happy about it.

There were tears on this morning’s show — with both sports reporter Fordham and co-host Karl Stefanovic needing tissues as they bid goodbye.

Fordham announced he would be leaving the Channel 9 breakfast show (and his BFF Karl Stevanovic) earlier this year, as he and his wife Jodie Speers prepare to welcome their first child.

Fordham – who also hosts the afternoon Drive program on Sydney talkback radio station 2GB – is clearing his schedule to focus on family in 2015.

“This is now the fourth and final year that I can work both ends of the day,” he told The Australian in March.

“(My wife) Jodie has been incredibly understanding with my work arrangement but I need to be realistic about what I can do and how long I can do it.”

Suffice to say, he will be missed.

Here are four of our fave Fordham moments.

1. And the one where he and Karl lose the plot over a “long stabby thing”.

2. The time he took Hamish and Andy’s chilli eating challenge.

3. The one where he and Lisa Wilkinson go to Dreamworld.

4. Oh deer, we’ll miss all the puns.

Fordham will be replaced by Weekend Today sports presenter Tim Gilbert, who already fills in for him regularly.

We’re sure Gilbert will do a great job, but mornings just won’t be the same without you Fordo.

#FarewellFordo