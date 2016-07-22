News
Husband posts wife's "belly button trick" online. Finds out it's really a serious problem.

When Redditor Rebelrockstar uploaded this ‘belly button trick’ video, we bet he didn’t expect the reaction he got.

The husband and soon to be father-of-two captioned the short video “Pregnant Wife’s Belly Button,” which shows his wife extending her belly until an unusual, purple-tinged lump pops out.

While the couple probably got a few of the laughs they expected, they were surprised to find a stream of comments voice concern about the off-putting abnormality.

"That actually looks like a hernia, if that's your wife please get it looked at asap. Today," the comment from knobbly_knees read. While the comment was originally dismissed by Rebelrockstar, he soon returned to the platform with an update. It turns out the "trick" wasn't a trick at all - it was an umbilical hernia.

Who says you can't get your serious medical ailments diagnosed on the interwebs, right?

Another day, another mystery solved by Internet Heroes.

Have you ever self-diagnosed using the Internet?

