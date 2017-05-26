Bella Hadid just took the "naked dress" trend to a whole new level at Cannes.

I’m about to eat my words.

Earlier this week, I declared myself sick of the naked dress trend, finally pleased to see some gowns on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet that harked back to Old Hollywood Glamour. (Post continues after gallery.)

The best red carpet looks from Cannes.

But one attendee may have just nailed the perfect balance between the two.

Just when you thought model Bella Hadid, serial barely-there dresser, had done it all with the naked dress, she takes it to the next level – but not as you’d expect.

Yep, the 20 year old has managed to make the style, dare I say it, glamorous?

Hadid arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Image: Getty

Look past the high waisted undies that would make Bridget Jones proud and the sheer garment is actually quite delicate and beautiful.

Embellished with crystals, the draped dress is ethereal, effortless and striking. It's unlike anything we've seen on the red carpet before.

As its shock factor has subsided, the naked dress seems to have taken a different - and more welcome - route.

Elsewhere, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Nicole Kidman is delivering killer outfit after outfit, as did attendees at the amfAR gala raising funds for AIDs research.

AmfAR at Cannes

All we have to say is keep it coming.