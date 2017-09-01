News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Wife asks husband to pretend to be a young woman online. The result was "horrible".

One man in the UK has learnt the hard way – the only way – the extent of abuse and sexual harassment women on the internet all-too-often suffer.

It was an experiment set up by a speaker, writer and researcher in sexual violence from Staffordshire, Jessica Eaton.

She asked her husband Alex to set up two accounts on a “generic non-sexual forum”. One as an 18-year-old male with a “boring chat name” and the other as an 18-year-old female, also with a “boring” name.

Guess what happened?

On the male’s account: “NOTHING HAPPENED”

On the female’s account, it was an entirely different (yet all too familiar) result.

“Within seconds he had eight inbox messages from men and the first one he opened was a full pic of a guy’s dick,” Jessica posted on Twitter. “The other men were asking him if he was really 18 or if he was a child and then started asking him to do sexual stuff.”

“One account sent him porn gifs relentlessly. He got hundreds of messages in a few minutes and couldn’t keep up.”

Welcome to the internet, Alex.

He received hundreds of messages in total. One from a man posing as a ‘teacher’ trying to meet in person. And so many dick pics Alex “dreaded” opening the messages.

Jessica said her husband learned a valuable lesson. She tweeted: “He then turned to me and said ‘this is shocking – this has opened my eyes Jess, this is horrible’.”

She hopes other men might learn – or even experiment and experience – something similar.

Creepshots are the gross new way to secretly harass women.

Tags: abuse , internet , online-abuse

Related Stories

Recommended