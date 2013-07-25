News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Mockumentary Episode 2: A celeb drops by the Mamamia office.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM.

People often ask us what it’s like to work at the Mamamia office. So we’ve decided to make a little mockumentary to show our readers what it takes to run a website and what goes on behind the scenes in an office full of women journalists.

This week we bring you Part 2 in our series (you can view Part 1 here), in which we take a look at what happens when a celebrity comes to visit the Mamamia office… So grab some popcorn, forgive our terrible, terrible acting and enjoy.

 

Mamamia Behind the Screens is sponsored content that is brought to you by Post-It. You can claim your own free sample of Post-It Super Sticky Noteshere.

Tags: entertainment-tv , media , movies-and-music , video

Related Stories

Recommended