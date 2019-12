Mockumentary Episode 2: A celeb drops by the Mamamia office.

By MAMAMIA TEAM.

People often ask us what it’s like to work at the Mamamia office. So we’ve decided to make a little mockumentary to show our readers what it takes to run a website and what goes on behind the scenes in an office full of women journalists.

This week we bring you Part 2 in our series (you can view Part 1 here), in which we take a look at what happens when a celebrity comes to visit the Mamamia office… So grab some popcorn, forgive our terrible, terrible acting and enjoy.





Mamamia Behind the Screens is sponsored content that is brought to you by Post-It. You can claim your own free sample of Post-It Super Sticky Notes here