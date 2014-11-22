Bec Judd's formal photos. Yes, they are as excellent as you imagine.

Bec Judd is one of the most stylish women in Australia. Which is why you’ll probably fall off your chair and die when you see what she wore to her year 12 formal.
The model, presenter and lifestyle guru takes us through her life in hair, from her awkward teenage years, to her time as a model in South East Asia.
Finally, she shows us the hairstyle she had when she met her husband. Can we get an ‘Awwww’ please?
What’s you favourite memory from when you were growing up?
After 10 years of research and listening to thousands of Australian women, Pantene is proud to introduce a breakthrough formulation in hair care.
The new Pantene is specifically designed to meet the needs of Australian women by addressing their top hair care concerns. The keratin damage blocker technology and optimal blend of Pro-V nourishes and protects your hair to deliver up to 100% damage protection** with a lightweight feel. No need to compromise anymore.
Try it for free* & tell us what you think of the new formula at pantenepromise.com.au
*limited samples available
** 2x more split ends/breakage protection vs. non-conditioning shampoo with system use