Bec Judd and The Young Mummy have your 'maternity pants' needs covered.

Shopping can be difficult at the best of times, but it reaches a whole other level when you’re pregnant.

From finding out that your usual go-to store doesn’t even do maternity wear, to struggling to find one damn dress that isn’t tent-shaped, it can be enough to send you straight into your trackies and uggs. (Which is also totally fine.)

Fortunately, Bec Judd and Sophie Cachia (aka The Young Mummy) have come to the rescue.

Both currently pregnant, they’ve managed to find two holy grails for arguably the most difficult item — pants. Add these to your shopping list, stat.

1. The comfy pants.

The word “comfy” is not often one equated to fashion-forward, but Bec Judd has found the exception.

Not only do her Country Road pants look smart and stylish, they’re also tried and tested as perfect for growing bellies (with babies or, ahem, big lunches we presume).

Better yet, they’re from the brand’s “regular” range rather than maternity; so you’ll be able to wear them well past your due date.

Cropped and tapered just above the ankle, they’ll go well with ankle boots, flats or heels while the tie detail at the front is interesting and flattering.

And the elasticated waist at the back providing extra stretch — a gold-medal winning feature.

Available at Country Road for $139, they’re also available in black and either would be a valuable addition to your wardrobe. Wear with a shirt, heels and clutch for a glammed-up dinner look, or pair with your comfiest T-shirt and Converse for down-time. (Post continues after gallery.)

2. The jeans that don’t cut in.

Jeans are a wardrobe staple — and quite rightly, considering the blood, sweat and tears that go on in the change room in order to find the perfect pair.

In the market for a maternity pair this winter? Sophie Cachia has stumbled across a winner, and there’s no four-figure designer price tag in sight.

Posting on Snapchat, The Young Mummy is all about this $79.99 skinny maternity pair from Jeans West:

They feature a clever design that has room for growing with your bump. They are made from stretchy denim and available in three different leg lengths to ensure maximum comfort.

The elasticated waist band is gentler on the stomach while the soft blue indigo colour is seriously flattering.

Pregnant or not, we wouldn't mind a pair of these ourselves.

Featured image: Instagram/@becjudd/@theyoungmummy