PSA: Bec Judd's 2017 Logies dress is here and it's her boldest yet.

It’s the reveal we’ve all been waiting for – no, not who will win the Gold Logie (at least not right now), but rather what creation J’Aton Couture will have whipped up for Rebecca Judd.

The TV presenter has shared the first pictures of her Logies gown, and it does not disappoint.

In fact, it may very well be her boldest yet.

Featuring bright red and baby pink lace, the two-tone dress may share the same colour as the carpet Judd will soon be walking on, but it certainly won’t blend in.

The design features of the mesh and lace bear some resemblance to another J’Aton creation Judd wore late last year albeit in a different bright shade.

The Postcards host has almost exclusively worn the design duo, who created her wedding dress, for all her red carpet appearances over the last few years.

Bec Judd in J'Aton Couture

“I’ve worn a lot of fantastic designers over the years and I’ve seen on our travels amazing designer overseas as well, and I always come back to J’Aton. They really are in a league of their own,” Judd told the Herald Sun in 2013.

“They’re cutting edge, they’re really original and I love they’re forever evolving. You’re always going to get something different.”