Rebecca Judd's Logies after-party is what dreams are made of.

While many Aussie celebs spent the early hours of Monday morning dancing themselves silly at 2017 Logies after parties, geniuses Bec Judd and Rebecca Harding had much, much better party plans.

Forget about champagne, a secondary party outfit and bringing the lawnmower dance moves out of retirement, and say hello to the hotel room robe and room service.

Posting a photo of hot chips and quartered sandwiches to Instagram stories at 12.30 (yes, a cool 30 minutes after the awards show had concluded), Judd asked, "What after-party?"

At around the same time, Harding, who had attended the show with boyfriend Andy Lee, shared a similar image to her Instagram stories.

"YAAASSSS!!!" she wrote in a Boomerang post that revealed the most mouth-watering bowl of spaghetti bolognese we've ever laid eyes on.

Clearly, there's one thing these two women know that the rest of the Australian television industry somehow forgot - there truly ain't no party like a room service party. Particularly if you've just spent 12 hours in a tight-fitting dress and uncomfortable heels.

Bec and Rebecca, you are an inspiration to us all.

We salute you, ladies.