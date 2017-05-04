Bec Judd has just announced her next exciting project.

Hold onto your prams, ladies: everyone’s favourite presenter, model and Mamamia podcaster, Bec Judd, is writing a book.

And not just any old book — a parenting book.

The 34-year-old shared the news with her 631,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, writing alongside an image of herself with twin sons Tom and Darcy, “Excited to shoot the cover of my first book today with @allenandunwin. Can you guess what it’s about?”

“Stay tuned mummas-to-be and new mums, this one’s for you.”

What we can expect from said book is not yet known, but as a mum of four to five-year-old son Oscar, three-year-old daughter Billie and seven-month-old identical twin sons Darcy and Tom, it’s fair to assume Judd knows quite a bit about pregnancy and parenting.

Alongside Monique Bowley, Judd has been sharing many a pregnancy and parenting gem of late on Mamamia‘s pregnancy podcast, Hello Bump.

Last week, Judd said that for her at least, it took a while for the maternal instincts Hollywood films tell us so much about to kick in.

“When I was pregnant with Oscar I thought, ‘What am I going to do with this baby?’” she said.

“How weird is that? The person who is the least maternal in the world ends up with four bloody kids.”

We can’t wait to get reading the book, Bec!

