I’ve got a confession to make…

Being an adult isn’t easy.

Between work, life admin, family, and social commitments… my weeks often feel like a juggling act.

That’s why I like to slow down and make self-care a priority, and I’m not just talking about slapping on a face mask.

Here are 6 of my favourite beauty rituals I do to spark joy and stay grounded (I'm trying to channel a little more Marie Kondo), that'll also serve me well as I keep them up into the future. They haven't failed me yet, so there're no signs of slowing me down.

1. Make time for yourself in the morning

I never used to believe in the importance of a morning routine.

My alarm would go off at 7am, and I would hit snooze (a million times) and spend hours endlessly scrolling.

When I did finally end up rolling out of bed, it was often lunchtime and I’d spend the remaining hours of the day furiously trying to tick everything off my list, never happy with the quality of my work.

Fast forward 10 years and the first hour of my day starts off with large glass of water and a brisk 30-minute walk where I listen to my audio book or zone out to music.

It ends with a chat to my local barista and a large cup of coffee.

5. Invest in serums… and actually use them!

As a self-confessed skincare addict, I’ve had my fair share of beauty mishaps.

From exfoliation burns, to pilling and allergic reactions… I’ve tried A LOT of products, some amazing and some not so great. Here’s what I’ve had to learn the hard way:

Make your skincare work for you, not the other way around.

By this I mean, forget about what you see on Instagram or TikTok for a moment. How does your skin feel? Is it tight? Too dry? Dehydrated?

Think about YOUR concerns and then invest in products to target this. For example, I know that vitamin C will always be in my AM rotation (and my CARMEX fix, obviously).

What are the beauty rituals you're committing to that'll pay off in the long run?





