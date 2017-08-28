You’ve no doubt already pored over the dresses (if not, what have you been doing? Work? Please), now it’s time to take a closer look at the best beauty looks from today’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Put away your magnifying glass and rest your zooming fingers though; we’ve got the close ups of the makeup looks so you can enjoy them in all their glory.

Why so close? So you can really see the detail and the artistry, witness skin looking like skin and see what makeup looks like in real life rather than the ring light-lit, filtered world of Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)

From the nude trend (on the lips, don’t worry) that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon to the embrace of colour (think reds and purples) that’s the exact opposite on the eyes, here they are. Untouched, unfiltered and bloody beautiful.

1. Lorde.

Finally you have a use for that lavender eyeshadow you’ve had kept since you were 14 years old. Lorde makes purple shimmer look elegant, finished off with a dainty line of violet eyeliner.

2. Demi Lovato

Big lashes and a nude lip, a fail-safe awards look makes.

3. Paris Jackson

A swipe of emerald green under the lower lashes doesn't have to be hard or scary, as Paris proves. It's great for any coloured eyes, but particularly brings out blues and greens. Just keep things neutral on top if you want to keep it wearable.

4. Olivia Munn.

Finally! A lip that is not nude! It was beginning to feel indecent.

