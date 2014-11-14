12 easy beauty tricks that will save you money (and time).

Image: Thinkstock

Being a girl can be a tough gig, and sometimes you just need a couple of sneaky hints up your sleeve to get you through.

Keep reading for some of the best beauty hacks you’ll want in the memory bank next time you’re stuck.

1. You can revive an old dried-out mascara by adding 2-3 drops of saline into the tube and giving a good shake.

2. Bring a dried out gel eyeliner or eyeshadow back to life by popping it in the microwave for a few seconds or blasting it with a hairdryer.

3. Apply eyelash glue to false lashes using the tip of a clean bobby pin.

4. Don't waste money on cream blushes when you have a drawer full of perfectly good lipsticks. Dot the lipstick on the apples of the cheeks lightly and blend upwards. You'll have heaps more options in terms of colour, and they last longer than traditional cream blushes too.

5. Hairspray on an old toothbrush is great to tame unruly brows.

6. Toilet seat covers make great blotting papers if you turn into a shiny grease ball and need to pull it together for a last minute meeting at work.

I hope I don't need to specify these should be clean ones.

7. Make your lipstick last by holding a tissue over your mouth after you've applied your colour, and dusting with translucent powder.

This sets the product without compromising the colour. Looks weird, but it works.

8. Add a drop or two of peppermint oil to any lip gloss or balm for a DIY pucker plumper.

9. Use a rubber band pulled tightly across your nail for the perfect at home French mani.

10. Use sticky tape or the back of a business card to help you create the perfect winged liner.

Allow makeup artist Eve Gunson to demonstrate:

How to nail winged eyeliner (using tape)

11. Turn any pencil eyeliner into an easy to blend gel formula by holding it under a match for 1 second. Let it cool for 15 seconds before using it. Voila!

Instant smokey, smudgy eyeliner.

12. Draw a cross to get a perfect cupid's bow.

Try it and you’ll never apply liner or lipstick in any other way.

Do you have any fail proof beauty hacks?