What’s the best beauty advice your mother ever gave you?

The Mamamia Women’s Network partnered with Dove to bring together some lucky mothers and daughters for a weekend of pure indulgence.

Women of all ages came together to share the beauty tips that had been passed down through generations. From never forgetting to use sunscreen and finding the perfect mascara, to “always being yourself,” the women were filled with timeless words of wisdom – and that’s worth listening to.

With this in mind, we asked our attendees to review and share their thoughts about Dove’s new Aqua Moisture Body Wash.

To read all about the experience, head to our opinionators page– where you can sign up for exclusive events, just like this one.

What advice has your mother given you?