Image: Supplied.

The next best thing after Christmas Day is the lead up to it. This year, instead of the regular ol’ chocolate variety, we’ll be counting down with advent calendars with a beauty twist.

From your favourite Lush gifts to luxurious daily treats from Charlotte Tilbury, here are our top six beauty advents to splash out on.

1. Adore Beauty

The Adore Beauty Wonderland Advent Calendar ($199) is a pure wonderland. The huge box features 25 little pull out drawers, each filled with a mini version of some cult beauty favourites, including goodies from Nuxe, Benefit, Bioderma and St Tropez.

It's a must for beauty lovers and a great way to try products you've been eyeing up to try and pocket some of your trusted favourites in a handy travel size.

Honestly, the goodies almost make it feel as if it's Christmas 25 times over!

2. The Body Shop

Lovers of The Body Shop rejoice! This year the brand's advent calendar ($129) is better than ever, with the inclusion of both bath, skincare and makeup products. Inside the very festive packaging you'll find 24 cleverly stacked boxes with a mix of full size and mini versions of some of their top selling items waiting inside.

Watch: Take a closer look at the Adore Beauty and The Body Shop advent calendars. Post continues after video.

3. Benefit

A slightly more affordable option at $78, the Benefit Cosmetics Party Poppers advent calendar has just gone from strength to strength over the years. Open each of the 12 doors (so best do this every other day or in the final 12 days) you'll get not only a Benefit product but also a seasonal Christmas song.

Highlights include mini POREfessionals, They're Real! Mascara and Watts Up! Highlighter.

4. Lush

Another 12 day-er, the Lush 12 days of Christmas gift ($99.95) looks as good as it smells - amazing. It's packed full of some great Christmassy-inspired products like Snowcake Soap, Dashing Santa Bath Bomb and Celebrate Body Lotion as well as two shower creams that are normally exclusive to the Oxford St UK Flagship store.

It's a great option for the environmentally conscious as well as any vegans or vegetarians.

(Want some more vegan goodies? Post continues after gallery.)

Our favourite vegan beauty products.

5. Charlotte Tilbury

The Charlotte Tilbury The Book Of Makeup Magic ($299) is possibly the most decadent on offer and the most highly coveted amongst beauty lovers. The book is made of up 12 "cabinets", with a mix of travel size skincare AND full size products to add to your collection. This would make a great Christmas gift in itself - if you can bear to part with it!

6. Myer by L'Oreal

A great all-rounder is this year's Myer Beauty Box ($160). Featuring 24 sample size versions of L'Oreal's hero beauty products, you can expect goodies from YSL, Lancome, Kiehls and Giorgio Armani.

It's a great one to suit a range of people as it covers everything from cleansers to perfume and makeup. However if you like the sound of it, get in quick - it's the first year it's been done and is expected to sell out fast, with just 2,000 boxes available nationwide.

While they're certainly a lot pricier than your bog standard choc advent, there's no denying these beauty boxes will make the countdown extra special. They're great to share, to give as gifts or if you're feeling very decadent as a treat for yourself. Let the Christmas countdown commence!

via GIPHY

Have you had a beauty advent calendar before?