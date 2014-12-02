We’ve rounded up some of the most important stories for you to catch up on in just a couple of minutes.

1. Baby found on beach seems not to have been born in a hospital.

Police believe a baby girl found buried in a shallow grave at Maroubra beach on Sunday was born outside a hospital.

Officers are continuing their search for the mother of the baby, and are urging anyone with information to come forward as they fear for her welfare, the

Yesterday the baby underwent a post mortem examination and police revealed the sex, but so far no more information on the girl found has been released.

The two boys that found made the discovery while playing on the beach have confirmed it was a “very small” infant.

You can read more about this sad case in this post.

2. Ray Rice’s wife speaks out about shocking footage of elevator assault.

Janay Rice has expressed annoyance over public condemnation over her husband Ray Rice’s assault of her, which left her unconscious in an elevator.

Earlier this year, a video emerged showing the American football player punching his wife (then-fiancee) Janay Palmer in the face, slamming her against some railing and knocking her to the ground in an Atlantic City casino lift in February.

Janay Rice told Matt Lauer on NBC’s Today show: “After this whole situation you would think we lived in a country full of people who never made a mistake, never sinned ever in their life.”

She also spoke out about the controversial May press conference in which a distressed-looking Janary Rice ‘apologised’ for her role in the incident.

“I was ready to do anything that was going to help the situation,” Janary Rice said of that apology, “(To) help the way we looked in the media, help his image, help, obviously, his career.”

She admitted the Ravens “suggested” she make the apology.

“They basically gave us a general script,” she said.

“I didn’t think it was completely wrong for me to apologise because at the end of the day I got arrested too, so I did something wrong too,” she added.

Ray Rice was not a part of the interview aired as he continues to try and find work as a free agent after being sacked by the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Sexual abuse at a NSW “yoga retreat”

By BRAD RYAN, NICOLE CHETTLE AND EMILY BOURKE

The spiritual leader of a New South Wales yoga retreat sexually abused child residents after summoning them to a hut and asking them for a massage, an inquiry has heard.

Children were also allegedly directed to travel around Australia with the man, known as Swami Akhandananda Saraswati, and perform sexual acts in his bed.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has opened its 21st case study, focused on the the Satyananda Yoga Ashram, at Mangrove Mountain in the hinterland of the New South Wales central coast.

The commission is examining allegations from the 1970s and 1980s involving the ashram’s former leader, Akhandananda, who was jailed for sex offences in the late 1980s but had his conviction overturned.

A version of this post originally appeared on the ABC and has been republished here with permission.

4. Bob Katter hits back at campaign against gender-based toys.

By SIMON CULLEN

Federal MP Bob Katter has hit back at the campaign to boycott gender-based toys, saying he intends to buy toy guns for boys and dolls for girls.

The “No Gender December” campaign is urging parents to think carefully before buying children’s toys, because of what it describes as harmful “gendered” marketing.

The Greens have thrown their support behind it, warning there could be a link to domestic violence later in life.

“Outdated stereotypes about girls and boys and men and women perpetuate gender inequality, which feeds into very serious problems such as domestic violence and the gender pay gap,” Greens senator Larissa Waters said.

“While such serious problems seem so far removed from choosing children’s toys, it’s important that we think about this issue – especially when so many children’s toys are being bought.”

Mr Katter is unimpressed with the campaign and the Greens’ support for it.

“I think all the presents I have anything to do with – all the boys are getting guns and the girls are getting dolls,” Mr Katter said.

“Viva la difference.”

A version of this post originally appeared on the ABC and has been republished here with full permission.

