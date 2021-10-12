Two weeks into October, Australia has lost two pregnant mothers to violence.

One worked in aged care. One was a social worker.

One was a mother-of-two, the other a mother-of-three.

Both were pregnant. In their 30s. Loved by those who knew them.

Both were murdered by people they knew within the space of a week.

Watch: Women and Violence, the hidden numbers. Post continues after video.

Janet Dweh and Michelle Darragh are the 34th and 35th Australian women killed by violence in 2021, according to Destroy The Joint's grim Counting Dead Women register.

Every death on that list is a tragedy, an avoidable one. And yet that list keeps growing, this month robbing five children of their mothers.

Janet was found dead by her brother last Monday evening in the Perth suburb of Dayton. The aged care nurse had suffered multiple injuries.

Weeks away from giving birth to her fourth child, the 36-year-old had been settling into maternity leave.

We know that more needs to be done as a matter or urgency to curb these numbers. For the dozens of women who die, hundreds more are living in abusive homes.

These women need support and safety, and we're simply not delivering on either.

As Ben Mathews, Professor of Law at Queensland University of Technology wrote for The Conversation, multiple actions are required. But perhaps the most pressing is; "we urgently need large, sustained increases in crisis intervention, support services and workforce capacity."

There will be more women added to that list next to Janet and Michelle's names before the year's end.

That's the inevitable truth.

We will be forced to mordibly continue counting dead women as we fight for change in their names.

While we fight for the safety of women to be made a priority.

For more from Gemma Bath, keep up to date with her articles here, or follow her on Instagram, @gembath.



If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Facebook.