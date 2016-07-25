Tragic mistake at Sydney's Bankstown hospital leads to the death of a newborn.

Nine News has reported that two newborn babies at Bankstown hospital in Sydney’s West were given nitrogen instead of oxygen shortly after birth. It’s alleged that one of the babies has died, while the other is in critical condition.

Reporting from Parliament House, state political reporter Chris O’Keefe told Peter Overton: “All we know at this stage is that at Bankstown hospital two babies were born in the last month…both of these babies needed oxygen when they were born and there’s been an alleged mix up in one of the wards and they were given another gas.”

O’Keefe said the families were informed of the mistake on Friday.

At this stage, Nine News say it is their information that, “one of those babies has tragically passed away and the other is still in hospital in a critical condition.”

NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner said in a statement a machine in the neo-natal resuscitation unit had been incorrectly installed, reports the ABC.

She said she was “profoundly sorry” and the operating theatre in question had been corrected, but remained closed.

“I deeply regret these families have suffered through such a devastating error,” she said.

The incidents occurred this month and last month.

