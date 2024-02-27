News
fashion

'I tried bamboo pyjamas and can never go back. Here are 7 great options.'

Not much has remained consistent in my life, but there is one thing that has remained the same since I was a child — being a hot sleeper.

Every morning, regardless of the temperature, I wake up a sweaty, steaming mess. 

It doesn't matter if we're in the middle of winter and the cold is practically frosting my eyelashes, I'm still going to be dripping in perspiration. 

Because of this, I don't always have the most restful sleep and a lot of my time is spent trying to find solutions. I've tried it all — I've used cooling mattress protectors, pillows that don't overheat and even sleeping without a blanket.

But there's only one thing that has worked for me so far: wearing bamboo to bed. 

Bamboo is a moisture-wicking and breathable fabric and is just so soft and lovely that I will never go back. 

 So let's get into my favourite sleepwear recommendations to keep you cool and sweat-free.

Boody Goodnight Slip Sleep Dress, $54.95.

Image: Boody.

Nat'v Chill Lounge Singlet, $29; Chill Lounge Short, $49.

Image: Nat'v.

Pasithea ZEN Long Pyjamas Set in Sage, $139.

Image: Pasithea.

Sunday Sleep Avalon Pants Long Set, $179.

Image: Sunday Sleep.

Papinelle Luxe Rib Modal PJ, $154.95.

Image: Papinelle.

Homebodii Genevieve Tencel™ Pyjama Set, $189.95.

Image: Homebodii.

Mulberry Threads Arianna Bamboo Shirt, $79.

Image: Mulberry Threads.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Feature Image: Sunday Sleep/Instagram @azu_yogi.

Tags: fashion , style

