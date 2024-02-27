'I tried bamboo pyjamas and can never go back. Here are 7 great options.'

Not much has remained consistent in my life, but there is one thing that has remained the same since I was a child — being a hot sleeper.
Every morning, regardless of the temperature, I wake up a sweaty, steaming mess.
It doesn't matter if we're in the middle of winter and the cold is practically frosting my eyelashes, I'm still going to be dripping in perspiration.
Watch: How to Sleep Again in Four Simple Steps. Post continues below.
Because of this, I don't always have the most restful sleep and a lot of my time is spent trying to find solutions. I've tried it all — I've used cooling mattress protectors, pillows that don't overheat and even sleeping without a blanket.
But there's only one thing that has worked for me so far: wearing bamboo to bed.
Bamboo is a moisture-wicking and breathable fabric and is just so soft and lovely that I will never go back.
So let's get into my favourite sleepwear recommendations to keep you cool and sweat-free.
Boody Goodnight Slip Sleep Dress, $54.95.
Nat'v Chill Lounge Singlet, $29; Chill Lounge Short, $49.
Pasithea ZEN Long Pyjamas Set in Sage, $139.
Sunday Sleep Avalon Pants Long Set, $179.
Papinelle Luxe Rib Modal PJ, $154.95.
Homebodii Genevieve Tencel™ Pyjama Set, $189.95.
Mulberry Threads Arianna Bamboo Shirt, $79.
Feature Image: Sunday Sleep/Instagram @azu_yogi.