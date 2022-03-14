The 23 fashion moments you missed from this weekend's red carpet marathon.

After two years of virtual awards ceremonies and celebrities wearing hoodies to accept their trophies, 2022 is finally bringing some red carpet glamour back to proceedings.

This weekend kicked off with The 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, which took place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, the event featured an A-list line-up of presenters including Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, RuPaul and Millie Bobby Brown, along with a star-studded guest list.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, another fancy carpet was rolled out for the 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards, which honoured the best of film and television in 2021.

Some stars even backed it up, attending both ceremonies by some sort of private jet miracle - shoutout to Lady Gaga's tireless glam squad.

And between the Brits and the Hollywood set, Looks. Were. Served.

Far from playing it safe, celebs and their stylists pushed the dial with fashion-forward silhouettes and lots of look-again details. It's the post-pandemic power dressing energy we've all been promised, and we're here for it.

From Sienna Miller's dramatic glove moment to a gown covered in hands, here are all the major fashion moments you might've missed from this weekend's red carpet marathon.

Emma Watson's 14 bobby pins.

If you're growing out a fringe then Emma Watson has the perfect styling trick for you. Making a rare appearance in a backless Oscar de la Renta gown that showed off her longer hair, we counted at least one packet of bobby pins holding back those bangs.

Bobby pins, but make it fashion. Image: Getty.

Sienna Miller's mismatched gloves.

If you missed the memo from And Just Like That, gloves are definitively back. We saw a bunch at both awards shows, but a special shoutout goes to Sienna's slightly jarring black lace pair.

It's weird, but we like it. Image: Getty.

And other fashionable arm warmers.

Lea Seydoux and Daniel Kaluuya styled their looks with weather-appropriate arm accessories.

Lea Seydoux at the BAFTAs. Image: Getty. Lea Seydoux at the BAFTAs. Image: Getty. Daniel Kaluuya in cosy-looking Prada. Image: Getty.

Lady Gaga's two looks.

With a transatlantic flight between ceremonies, there is no way Gaga was letting sleep get in the way of giving these custom Gucci gowns their moment.

Lady Gaga at the BAFTAs. Image: Getty.

And the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty. Florence Pugh and Millie Bobby Brown's twinning trains. And the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty. A strong indication we'll see many a train on the Oscars red carpet.

It's giving 80s. Image: Getty.

And this unexpected back ruffle.

Where has Daisy Edgar-Jones BEEN? We've missed her and her excellent fringe. But we welcome her return with this jaunty ruffle.

More Gucci! Image: Getty.

Ruffles were a theme, actually.

The 80s vibe is strong.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty.

Zoey Deutch at the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty.

Chrissy Metz at the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty.

Kristen Wiig at the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty.

Emerald Fennell's fun jacket.

Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell turned around to give us a look at the embroidered horned devil on the back of her blue velvet suit, just to remind us she's a badass.

Is that a.. horny devil? Image: Getty.

This handsy gown.

We really like how the strap of Haley Bennett's ballgown is an arm.

Also, spot the faces. Image: Getty.

Caped ladies.

It's a big yes to this glamorous superhero aesthetic.

New couple Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton. Image: Getty.

Simone Ashley at the BAFTAs. Image: Getty.

Selena Gomez at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The corsage comeback.

Yet more evidence of the return of 2000s-era fashion: the oversized flower detail on Ariana DeBose's BAFTAs dress.

Image: Getty. Jung Ho-yeon's hip pads. Image: Getty. We can't really see this silhouette taking off, but props to the Squid Game star for making it work. Armoir chic. Image: Getty More golden glamour. Elle Fanning, Kristen Stewart and Mandy Moore opted for Old Hollywood glamour done their way in sparkling gold looks. Elle Fanning at the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty. K-Stew's more subdued take at the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty. Mandy Moore at the Critics' Choice Awards. Image: Getty. Which look was your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Feature image: Getty and Mamamia.



