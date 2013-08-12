WATCH: Lea Michele has dedicates her Teen Choice Award to Cory Monteith

By MAMAMIA TEAM

BREAKING: Lea Michele has won Best Comedy Actress at the Teen Choice Awards today, and in a heartfelt speech she dedicated the award to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith. Watch the speech here:

1. It’s been a bad weekend for Chris Browns all over the world.

First up – Australia’s very own Chris Brown, otherwise known as the Bondi Vet, collapsed while running in the City2Surf fun run in Sydney over the weekend.

The Bondi Vet was only 2km from the finish line when he required medical assistance, and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for observation.

He has since made a statement, saying that he has been suffering from a respiratory virus for the last few weeks. “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have participated in today’s race,” he said.

Thanks for your kind messages. In hindsight running with a virus wasn’t a great idea but at least I got my dramatic finish to the City2Surf! — Dr Chris Brown (@BondiVet) August 11, 2013

Meanwhile, Chris Brown no.2 – as in R&B musician Chris Brown – also suffered a seizure on Friday in LA, while recording at his studio. His publicist has said that the seizure was brought on by intense fatigue and extreme emotional stress. Apparently, he’s been affected by the “continued onslaught of unfounded legal matters and the nonstop negativity”.

3. Oprah Winfrey asks to see handbag, gets told that it’s too expensive for her.

59-year-old Oprah Winfrey, who was last month named the most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine, appears to have been the victim of racism while shopping in an upmarket store in Switzerland.

Oprah, who is worth an estimated $AU3 billion, asked to see a bag worth 35,000 Swiss francs – or $AU42,000.

The talk show icon then said that the sales assistant replied with, “No, that one’s too expensive. I’ll show you this one”.

Oprah described the incident as her very own Pretty Woman moment. She told US TV show Entertainment Tonight that she insisted twice: ”One more time, I tried. I said, ‘But I really do just want to see that one’, and the shopkeeper said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to hurt your feelings’, and I said, ‘OK, thank you so much. You’re probably right, I can’t afford it.’ And I walked out of the store.”

Swiss tourism officials have since apologised to Oprah, saying: “Switzerland Tourism is deeply sorry to learn about the experience Ms. Winfrey recently had in Switzerland, and we apologize that her feelings were hurt. We would like to assure Ms. Winfrey—like any visitor to Switzerland—that she is welcome with open arms.”

5. The Kardashian paternity suit.

34-year-old Kourtney Kardashian has been hit with a lawsuit from a male model, who claims that he’s the true father of her son Mason.

Kourtney has two children with longterm boyfriend Scott Disick – three-year-old Mason and 1-year-old Penelope. However, male model Michael Girgenti has just gone public with allegations that he had a fling with Kourtney in 2009, after meeting her on a photoshoot.

Apparently Mason was born nine months after their fling, and now Girgenti is demanding a DNA test to find out whether or not he is the boy’s father. He has also filed a lawsuit at LA’s County Superior Court, asking for joint custody of the child.

Kourtney’s lawyer has written a letter to Girgenti, branding his allegations “false and defamatory”.

7. Victoria Beckham on the cover of Vogue Australia.

Victoria Beckham has posed for an exclusive photoshoot for Vogue Australia. She’s the cover girl for their September issue, posed in a navy blue lace camisole.

The 39-year-old fashion designer and mother of four apparently agreed to the photoshoot with the condition that she could be at Brooklyn’s (her oldest son) school by 5pm for parent/teacher interviews.

Vogue editor Edwina McCann told news.com.au that “the shoot almost didn’t happen, but in the end her people decided she could make the trip by chopper directly from the shoot if need be.”

That’s right – Victoria Beckham takes helicopters to parent/teacher interviews. Just casual helicopters. Why not try it for your next school event?

9. Good news for Usher…

R&B singer Usher will keep custody of his two sons, after the eldest – 5-year-old Usher Raymond V – nearly drowned last Monday.

Apparently Usher Raymond V was left under the care of Usher’s aunt Rena Oden while Usher was away from home. The boy fell to the bottom of a pool and became stuck in the drain; a housekeeper tried unsuccessfully to free him. A contractor working at the house was eventually able to pull him from the pool to perform CPR.

Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster Raymond, requested a hearing the day after the accident, saying that “he doesn’t confer with me regarding anything”.

The judge, John Goger, dismissed her request, saying that he thought Raymond’s standards for a caregiver were unusually high and pointed out that many people leave their children with family members. He also advised Usher to keep his ex-wife well advised of who was looking after the children.

The pool accident comes a year after Raymond’s 11-year-old son, Kile Glover, Usher’s stepson died from injuries he suffered when he was run over by a personal watercraft.