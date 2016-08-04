Sonia Kruger is once again dividing public opinion.

Iconic women’s magazine Cosmopolitan is facing serious backlash on social media after nominating divisive television host Sonia Kruger for one of its coveted Fun Fearless Female awards.

Kruger is in the running for the magazine’s Presenter of the Year title, despite attracting widespread criticism for her comments about Muslim immigration last month.

During an appearance on The Today Show on July 18, The Voice host said she was in favour of a complete ban on Muslim people entering Australia, as it would make her feel more “safe”.

Cosmo‘s nomination of Kruger has drawn the ire of people on Twitter who claim she’s undeserving of the accolade.

“Seriously, Cosmo?” wrote one user.

“Because bashing minorities on TV is ‘fun’,” wrote another.

“Oh dear. I hope that went to press like two months ago,” responded another.

After receiving immense criticism for her comments last month, Kruger subsequently addressed her critics on-air, admitting that her views “may have been extreme”.

“It is a hugely complex and sensitive issue. It’s an issue with no simple answer. And it’s an issue that cannot be fully discussed in a short televised segment,” she said.

“It’s a privilege to live in a country such as Australia which embraces a multi-cultural society, but there is no simple answer here, and if we are to find a solution to this situation, at the very least we need to be able to discuss it.”