Mamamia recommends: Seven school shoes that'll get your kids a step ahead in 2018.

When it comes to clothes, I let my kids wear anything. Underpants over leggings, like Batman? Sure. A dinosaur costume to the family Christmas dinner? Go for it.

But when it comes to shoes, I get serious. I don’t want my kids to end up with long-term problems like ingrown toenails or bad posture, so I’m prepared to pay for good-quality shoes, and I always get them fitted.

I recently took my daughter to Shoes & Sox to buy a new pair for school. My daughter was very impressed that the fit consultant was able to have an in-depth discussion with her about Pokemon.

Me, I was impressed with the attention he paid to her feet. He noted that my daughter’s feet are narrow – just like mine – and he found a pair of shoes that were a perfect fit. A minute later, my daughter was happily galloping around the store.

Shoes & Sox currently has 20 percent off its large range of school shoes, and the discount applies right up until February 5. Here are our top seven picks based on both style and value for money:

Clarks Daytona

Was (from) $134.95, now $107.95

Not only does the Daytona have that classic look, it has thick cushioning to support your child’s feet. Available in a huge range of lengths and widths, and in brown as well as black, it’s the most popular shoe in the Clarks range.

Clarks X Shopkins Bluebell

Was $139.95, now $111.95

Want to get your Shopkins-obsessed child excited about buying a new pair of school shoes? Too easy. These Mary Janes have a Shopkins design on the innersole, plus a hidden compartment containing an exclusive stationery Shopkin. Cue squeals of delight.

Clarks Mentor

Was $129.95, now $103.95

A new addition to the Clarks range, the Mentor is the ultimate in sensible footwear. It features straps with rubber ends, making it easy for tiny hands to do up. The rubber sole has great grip and flexibility for bouncy kids.

Pablosky Mary Jane

Was $134.95, now $107.95

For the stylish child who finds lace-ups too ordinary, there are these cute Pablosky Mary Janes, exclusive to Shoes & Sox. The cushioning makes them comfy, while the velcro straps mean that junior fashionistas will be able to put them on by themselves.

Start-rite Oxford II

Was $129.95, now $103.95

Start-rite have been making children’s shoes for more than 200 years, and they’ve even been spotted on the feet of Prince George. The Oxford II is durable and has a breathable leather lining, which is a big plus if you have kids with sweaty feet.

Clarks Averey

Was $79.95, now $63.95

The Averey is a sports shoe that will last the distance. Available in black or white, it has a scuff-resistant toe and a hardwearing sole. Plus, it comes with an innersole that can be removed as your child’s foot grows.

Clarks Ash

Was $79.95, now $63.95

With just one strap and elastic laces, the Ash is quick to get on and off. This sports shoe comes in three colours – including plain black, like a school shoe. The removable innersole means it fits your child longer and potentially saves you money.

With any of these, your child will start the 2018 school year on the right foot. Step right up!

