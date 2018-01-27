Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The very deliberate way The Bachelorette stars announce their break-ups.



There’s a trend in The Bachelorette breakups and we are onto it.

It’s no coincidence that Sam Frost and Sophie Monk have opted to announce their breakups from their respective partners on some of the quietest days of the calendar year.

While Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek‘s split was announced immediately post-Christmas, when most are still nursing their bellies instead of their news feed, Sophie Monk and Stu Landry announced their breakup on another public holiday – Australia Day – while everyone was applying tacky wash-off flag tattoos.

If you ask us? It's quite the savvy move, likely because the celebrities are trying to sweep the ashes of their relationship under the carpet while we're all looking elsewhere.

Very clever.

Mind you, we'd expect nothing less from Sam and Sophie.

2. Karl Stefanovic spent his Friday night having a chat with the police.

Remember when you were a teenager and you'd throw a party and the cops would show up?

Yeah, that happened to Karl Stefanovic last night.

The TODAY show host was hosting a party for his girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough's 34th birthday when things got a little bit rowdy.

The neighbours complained about the noise and the police turned up.

According to the Daily Mail, Karl was spotted grinning at the police at the front door when they arrived to tell him to turn the noise down.

Oh Karl, we've all been there. We were just... 15 years old at the time.

3. Three cheers for Ashley Graham, who just scored her first beauty contract.

2017's tenth highest-grossing supermodel Ashley Graham has just landed her first ever beauty contract, smashing even more modelling stereotypes.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Graham has joined Revlon as a global ambassador for the company's "Live Boldly" campaign, alongside Raquel Zimmermann and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

"Historically, curvy girls are not given beauty contacts," Graham told WWD. "This is one of those moments where I'm so over the moon, I cried a little."

Graham signed the Revlon contract as soon as she heard the "Live Boldly" affirmation. "Live Boldly is the mantra of my life," Graham said in a statement.

The "Live Boldly" campaign is expected to roll out in the next 18 months.

4. Everybody needs to go follow Will Smith on Insta immediately. That is all.

If his Instagram goes to show anything, no one is having a better time right now than Will Smith.

Although he's reportedly in the country for work, 49-year-old Will Smith's Australia trip definitely counts as a holiday too.

From a Sydney Harbour Bridge climb to attending Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open match and visiting Western Sydney's Featherdale Wildlife Park, Will Smith has definitely made his mark since his arrival last week.

No matter what he's in the country for, it's certainly been entertaining to watch. Check out some of the actor's best Instagram posts below.

5. Everyone was thrilled to see Taryn Manning's $200 red carpet dress. Except Taryn Manning.

Oh dear.

It appears Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning had some thoughts about being dressed in a US$200 gown ($AU246) at the SAG Awards this week.

While many applauded the actress for donning such an accessible (and chic) ensemble, when accosted by media at LAX airport on Wednesday, the 39-year-old was feeling anything but cheerful.

“It’s whack that the stylist didn’t tell me that, but now everyone else can afford it, so that’s what’s cool about it,” Manning told TMZ reporters, adding: “but still sucks for me.”

In a video posted to the tabloid's website, Manning is visibly annoyed at her personal stylist Chaunielle Brown, who was behind the Adrianna Papell department store frock.

"I want to be in like a superstar gown," Manning continued.

"So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.”

The actress later clarified her comments on Instagram. For that, click here.