Literally just a list of everyone we want to see on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Get out the mango daiquiris.

A second season of Bachelor in Paradise Australia has been confirmed for 2019.

To get us in the mood for some mango daiquiri fueled drama, we thought we’d put together a list of our dream cast.

It’s kind of like fantasy football but for an island-based reality TV dating show ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

Anywho, here’s who we definitely want to see sippin’ on a mango daiquiri and saying “game on, moles” next year.

Vanessa Sunshine

Let us all pray that the reality TV gods make this happen.

We need Vanessa Sunshine to bring her particular brand of, erm, sunshine to the island.

She will be so unimpressed with the blokes, won't have any time for the ladeez, but will really enjoy working on her tan.

The other Brittney

Yes, well.

This one is self-explanatory.

We'd very much like Brittney to start a congo line in paradise.... and just never stop it.

Blake Colman

Literally just so he says something stupid again.

Keira and Jarrod (and his pot plant)

We'd like to know exactly what happened pls.

Also, after Keira has a couple of mango daiquiris she won't be able to resist Jarrod's sexy new sunburn.

It'll be Keirod 2.0.

Cat and/or Romy

Together or separate, it would be interesting to see how the Bachie mean girls cope when the power has shifted.

The "I shaved my legs for this" girl

We don't know who she... is. Or why she was... there.

But we'd like the "I shaved my legs for this girl" to just walk around the island delivering her classic line over and over and over again.

Nasser Sultan

We believe Nasser Sultan from such TV shows as Married at First Sight and Trial By Kyle deserves yet another shot at fame.

"I am Nasser. I was on TV once."

Mac

There will be some people on the island that he hasn't already fallen in love with.... yet.

The Honey Badger

For the... commentary.